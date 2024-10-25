A young Nigerian woman who lost her husband a year ago revealed that the late man’s club members paid her a visit

They brought a bag of rice and cartons of noodles and juice for the woman and her young children

Those who came across the video appreciated the men for their goodness and mourned with the woman

A young woman revealed that her late husband’s friends visited her.

The men, who were members of her late husband’s club, brought a bag of rice, cartons of noodles, and juice during the visit.

Woman receives her late husband's friends. Photo: @victoriouschibugo

Source: TikTok

A video shared by the woman (@victoriouschibugo) on TikTok captured the moment of the visit.

She mentioned that the members apologised for not coming to see her for over one year after she lost her husband.

After the visit, they went out with the woman and bought her nkwobi and other local dishes.

She said:

“My late husband's club members came visiting.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman's video

@Sweetarike said:

"My dad friends did this too…they gave us money too then…my dad is yoruba and his friends are igbo."

@Queenmutty said:

"This is what people are supposed to be doing to their friends and family who lost loved ones."

@Jumbabe said:

"God bless dem."

@olufemiejiro said:

"They have tried. Even though they need to come around, coming may not be easy for them because of the memories it brings back."

@agatharobinson4 said:

"God bless dem, whatever u do in life be good n kind to everyone. Ikechukwu is a good man for his name making way for his family, Victoria u will never see tears of pain but tears of joy."

Read more related stories on losses

Kind man gives hawker bags of rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind Nigerian man has surprised a street hawker with a medical checkup and a shopping spree.

In the video, the man met the woman by the road and asked her about the biggest surprise she had ever received.

Many people who came across the trending video appreciated the young man's kind gesture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng