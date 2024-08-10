A Nigerian lady whose landlord's dog waited for her still a hairdresser was done with her hair got reactions online

The lady captured the moments the dog waited and followed her back home after her hair was done

Many Nigerians had mixed reactions as some said that she must have been treating the dog very well

A Nigerian lady made a video showing when her landlord's dog saw her on the street and stayed with her.

She said that despite people trying to shoo it off, the dog stayed till she finished plaiting her hair.

The dog walked beside the lady on their way home. Photo source: @yourstrulyoby

Loyal dog and female tenant

The lovely dog was close to her chair as the stylist worked on the lady's hair. Many praised the dog's love.

Some people who watched the video of the dog made funny comments about her rent being due. The lady (@yourstrulyoby) said she did not know the dog would recongnise her outside.

Unique2406 said:

"Na your landlord say make e Dey follow you, your rent don due."

Michael said:

"Nah. He just needed someone to open the gate for him. Smart dude."

Merry py said:

"Dogs are very intelligent he knows you live there and can help him open the gate I have met a dog dat never knew me but begged me to help it open the gate."

vie_vian said:

"The dog just used u as an alibi."

Slim chief said:

"U dey give am food."

Juicytee joked:

"E no want mk hairdresser overcharge you, that's why he waited."

Abraham Emmanuel 910 said:

"Abi u and ur landlord don dey get feelings for each other."

jay said:

"The dog know say food sure later."

ruthmark43 said:

"Make e no wait for him destiny helper."

snapchatsay_ngel said:

"Dogs are so genuine."

Julius Nsubuga Mulya said:

"That means you treat him well, they know good people."

Recardo Jnr said:

"Maybe it sensed something and had to be there to protect you, much love."

