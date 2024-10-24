A man who sells ice cream was having a bad day when he was approached by a kind man who surprised him

A heartwarming video shows how the kind man took the ice cream truck and shared everything to passersby

After sharing the ice cream to people, the kind man removed a huge amount of money and gave it to the seller

Reactions have trailed a video showing how an ice cream seller received a huge surprise.

In the heartwarming video, the ice cream seller appeared to be having a bad business day.

The man gave the ice cream seller a lot of money. Photo credit: TikTok/@mrbike_global.

Source: TikTok

He was spotted standing and wedging his chin in a mournful way when the kind man, @mrbike_global came around.

Mr Bike approached him, collected his ice cream truck and then shared the content to people around.

After then, he dipped hand in his pocket and brought out a huge amount of money which he handed over to the man.

There was a lot of joy in the air after the man received the money from Mr Bike such that he even knelt to thank him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of ice cream seller

@MR. PRESIDENT said:

"This is what I will start doing next year."

@uservickyisaacpage said:

"The lady with golden hair sure has a good heart."

@valentinedidahosa said:

"Your pocket shall never run dry in Jesus name amen."

@luzferreira18 said:

"Can you please tell me what country is this? I want visit."

@Shadow_Khing20 said:

"Please someone should tell me to stop crying."

@Hair _clothes shoes bag vendor said:

"Bros you just resemble my late husband, even the way you walk & smile...God bless you."

@SYMPATHY DE BARBER said:

"This is what I want to be doing but life is not easy for me but surely."

Bottled water hawker goes viral

Meanwhile, a young Nigerian man caught the eyes of many people owing to how he markets his wares on the streets.

The hawker spoke in sound English with an infectious and convincing passion as he marketed bottled water.

While some ladies gushed over his sweet voice, many people marvelled at his English-speaking ability.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng