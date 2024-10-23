A beautiful lady has shared a video showing how an admirer from Romania asked her out on a date

In the trending clip, the romantic man sent a delivery guy to send flowers to her apartment, leaving her in awe

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app prayed to also experience such kind of love

A heartwarming video showing a Romanian man's romantic gesture towards his crush has captivated netizens.

The clip revealed the moment the thoughtful gentleman asked a beautiful lady out on a date in the most unexpected way.

Lady shares experience with Romanian man Photo credit: @queen_marv/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gushes over flowers from Romanian man

Posted by @queen_marv on TikTok, the video showed the lady's delightful reaction as she received a surprise flower delivery at her apartment.

The flowers were sent by the Romanian admirer, who had enlisted the help of a delivery person to convey his interest.

In the clip, the lady who was struck by the amazing gesture gushed over the act and noted how sweet it felt to be a woman.

Reactions as lady gushes over Romanian admirer

TikTok users who stumbled upon the clip couldn't help but gush about the romantic gesture, with many expressing hopes of experiencing similar affection.

Tillz said:

"Girl run! Read the News, Romania News! He is a proxenet. Love bombing and After he will force you to do videochat , etc! Take care of you. And don’t Trust this man!"

@Boss Boss said:

"Is Tristan Tate the only person who has TT initials in Romania or what."

@Rel_Hondagyal said:

"If it’s Tristan, you bagged a keeper! Many don’t want to admit it, however the Tates are the best!"

@Elegant_stride reacted:

"If it is really Tristan tate then WOW, he is a real gentleman don't mind what the haters are saying they just jealous."

@stormiestormie3 said:

"Be careful, even tho the flowers are beautiful and the gesture is "gentleman" you should see the man itself. Don't let these material things to blind you in the beginning everyone/everything is nice."

@Vogues_model said:

"Y’all hate too much. My love if he’s a true gentleman and he loves you and takes care of you, give him a chance."

@Sophie Léan added:

"They just know to tell us that we are beautiful. I got these treatment a lot and when I date them it feel so empty because they just look my appearance but I know I am much more than that."

Watch the video below:

Lady gets car from admirer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who got a car and flowers as a surprise from someone went viral on TikTok for her ecstatic reaction.

The lady, who looked stunned by the generous gift, ran around the grey car, which was adorned with red ribbons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng