A Nigerian lady decided to show netizens some of the old items which have stayed in her father's house for long

One of the items she showed was an old refrigerator which she said her father purchased in 1986

According to the lady, her father bought the refrigerator for N90, noting that it is still functional in 2024

Reactions have trailed the video of an old refrigerator which was bought in 1986.

A Nigerian lady is currently showing netizens some of the old things in her father's compound.

The lady said the fridge was bought in 1986. Photo credit: TikTok/@debbiesocials.

Source: TikTok

One of them is the old refrigerator which has been in the house since 1986.

According to Debbie Socials, her father purchased the fridge at the cost of N90.

She said the fridge is 38-years-old. A ot of people who saw the video were stunned when they heard how long it has stayed in the house.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of an old refrigerator

@curiositydam said:

"Of course it works!!!! Things in the past were built to last forever lol"

@Ugom said:

"Phat 90 naira then is 90k today."

@Chamben00i said:

"Good old days."

@Akpuruka 1 said:

"That means the fridge senior you. Don’t joke with things they bought those days o. Very strong and reliable."

@Omoologo said:

"The inflation we are facing currently in Nigeria is unexplainable. To buy same size in today's market, one will need at least 230k."

@Karo Joyce said:

"#90 cannot even buy salt to cook food now."

@Scott.donald said:

"Where did he buy it?"

@chinenyeadolphus7 said:

"Your parents are good in maintenance."

@BENEDICT said:

"When Peter obi say go and verify, he was talking about youur father."

Man stores assorted food in refrigerator

In a related story, a Nigerian man said his father visited the UK and a lot of people are giving him freshly cooked meals.

The man opened his refrigerator to show the amount of food given to his father by well-wishers in London.

He even joked that people donating the food were his father's former girlfriends, making netizens to laugh.

