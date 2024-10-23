A fresh graduate of the College of Health Sciences of Igbinedion University, Okada has gone viral after she announced her induction online

While many people celebrated her academic achievement, some could not help but notice her name

Social media users called people's attention to the doctor's unusual name as her post gained huge traction

A young lady, @lilbravo__, has caused an uproar on X after she announced her medical induction ceremony.

The Igbinedion University College of Health Sciences graduate was inducted into the medical profession on October 22.

Dr Bravo was recently inducted into the medical profession. Photo Credit: (@lilbravo_)

@lilbravo__'s tweet on October 22 garnered massive reactions, with over a thousand likes at the time of this report.

She shared a flyer with her picture and full name, Dr Bravo Excellence Omas, which became a talking point.

Some people associated her success with her unique name. People were amazed someone bears such a name.

See her tweet below:

Reactions trail her name and academic feat

@harriz_keyz said:

"I for like the jotter Shaa.

"Congratulations."

@uceefah said:

"If I ever need to see a doctor I'm definitely asking the one whose name is Bravo.

"Congrats."

@s_shubby said:

"Ooouuuuuuu…congratulations Dr Excel😙😙🌸."

@Rami_jayy said:

"Congratulations 🎉 .

"I like your name."

@proefosa said:

"Interesting name. Congratulations."

@thereal_ogo said:

"Justin has not reached here, congratulations Doc🙌🏾."

@YayiVictoria said:

"What a unique name, congratulations."

@boy_nathan95188 said:

"Congratulations your name is really working."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Covenant University graduate had caught people's attention because of her unique name.

Covenant University graduate's name intrigues people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Covenant University fresh graduate's name had caught people's attention.

The accounting graduate class of 2024 posted a picture in which she wore an academic gown and held a diploma scroll. At the foot of the fresh graduate's picture, her full name was written in bold. The lady, identified as Toba Increase Oluwafunmilayo, smiled during her graduation pose.

Her unusual name, Increase, caught people's attention. Content creator Justin UG retweeted her post with a cryptic comment. Netizens swooned at his post and shared their thoughts on the name Increase. Times Higher Education ranked Covenant University as the best varsity in Nigeria for the year 2024.

