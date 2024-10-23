A Nigerian lady who has been seeking admission for years finally got into ABSU after joining Hallelujah Challenge

Sharing a photo showing she was admitted for a public health course, the lady thanked God for giving her the success

Many Nigerians celebrated the happy student as a person advised her on how to be the best in school

Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge keeps getting more attention on social media as more testimonies pour in.

A Nigerian lady who participated in Nathaniel Bassey's praise session said that she got an admission into Abia State University (ABSU).

The lady showed a JAMB page that she was offered public health. Photo source: @IamKezianna, Instagram/@nathanielblow

University admission after Hallelujah Challenge

She (@IamKezianna) credited the Hallelujah Challenge for her success. She said that getting into ABSU was six years after she wrote her O'level exams.

A screenshot of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) website showed that public health course. Announcing the admission on Twitter, she said: "God is faithful!"

See her post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@khanofkhans11_ said:

"Congratulations! Right on time. Rooting for you."

@samkebusiness said:

"Congratulations. All the best."

@samanthajhunior said:

"OMO my own nah still not admitted."

@ABBAS_GIRLIE said:

"Dear God, I tap into this testimony and i pray for mine too in Jesus name. This is my 3rd year at home. I'll get in this year to study my desired course. Amen."

@OluchiPATRICK2 said:

"Jesus please do this also for me, full package ohh Lord, school fees and all expenses paid let there be a change in this admission status. Amen."

@midigitals said:

"I love to wish you a hearty congratulations dear. Now, let me brief you a bit on what you're going to meet over there: There's something called CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average). Girl you need to work hard for this, as this is your result there in school."

@tinyytinu said:

"Congratulations. My sister will gain admission too in Jesus name. Same school."

Passport and Hallelujah Challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another Nigerian lady who participated in Hallelujah Challenge acted according to her expected miracle.

During the 2024 Hallelujah Challenge, she used cardboard to design her international passport.

