A fresh graduate of Covenant University has got the internet buzzing, and this is not unconnected to her unusual name

The lady acquired a degree in building technology from the prestigious university and shared a graduation photo which had her full name

Many internet users wondered why someone would bear such a name, while others made jokes about it

A graduate of Covenant University has become a viral sensation after she revealed her full name online.

In a now-viral tweet on X, the young lady announced she recently completed her undergraduate studies at the prestigious varsity ranked first in Nigeria in 2024 by Times Higher Education.

Shadow recently graduated from Covenant University. Photo Credit: @uniqueshad0w

She attached a photo in which she posed in her academic gown and held a diploma scroll. Beneath the photo, her full name, Shadow Unique Andrew, was written in bold.

It also said she bagged a degree in building technology and finished with the graduating class of 2024.

Many netizens wondered why she bears the name Shadow. At the time of this report, Shadow's tweet had garnered 15k likes and over 400 comments.

See her tweet below:

Netizens shocked by her unusual name

@Av_zenny said:

"Are you a secret agent?"

@BikaSamuel said:

"He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty."

"Congratulations 🎊."

@sisimimikekere said:

"Congratulations,

"You have a lovely name, I am bookmarking to add to the millions of names to give to my children and grandchildren 😄."

@justabdulmuqsit said:

"Why is your name like an undercover agent's?"

@IamKlaxxiker said:

"They named you shadow and you grew up without changing it?"

@yourbaebrooke said:

"Ok but why didn't they name her Unique Shadow instead of “ Shadow Unique”😂."

@Anufadele said:

"If dem name me shadow I no go just stress na cult I go join straight."

@royal_bobby24 said:

“Shadow Unique” 😭😭😭 that’s the hardest name I have ever heard literally destined for greatness."

Graduate trends over her unusual name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Covenant University graduate had gone viral online because of her unique name.

The accounting graduate class of 2024 posted a picture in which she wore an academic gown and held a diploma scroll. At the foot of the fresh graduate's picture, her full name was written in bold. The lady, identified as Toba Increase Oluwafunmilayo, smiled during her graduation pose.

Her unusual name, Increase, caught people's attention. Netizens swooned at his post and shared their thoughts on the name Increase.

