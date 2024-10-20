A Nigerian graduate amused many people after he showed how he makes money other than what he studied

The first class law graduate shared a clip in which he entertained kids at an event while wearing a Spider-Man costume

He advertised his hustle, urging people to book him for their events and cited the economic situation in the country

A first class law graduate, @adetunjiayomide20, left people in stitches after showcasing his hustle.

In a short clip, the young man was seen at a kids' event in a Spider-Man costume with his friend, who wore a Mickey Mouse costume.

The first class graduate entertained the kids in Spider-Man costume. Photo Credit: @adetunjiayomide20

The two men entered the kids' event and entertained them. They interacted with the excited kids and even danced for them.

According to the law graduate, he ventured into the hustle due to the economic situation in the country. He said he is available for bookings. He wrote on TikTok:

"Send a dm to book your Spider-Man 😂💔 wedding, birthday even if na honey moon. Abeeg this country is hard."

Sunnytee said:

"Omoh🤦🤦🤦if na abroad now na better paying u will be collecting o💔💔almighty God will make way for us all."

Zarah🌹💕 said:

"Mk I show my mum dis one Mk she no say school na scam."

💞ꨄ︎ADUNNIꨄ︎ADEꨄ︎💞 said:

"Not me laughing like mumu 😭😹 and I dey chop pepper food ooo."

༆MOYO🌸🥀 said:

"What did I just watched 😂😂 God is going to use this opportunity and bless you beyond your imagination."

Shewah🥰❤️ said:

"Wow it was exactly at my house yesterday 😂it my neighbor son birthday."

oloruntoketaiye said:

"But wait o what if one of the children ask u to display ur spiderman skills."

Kimaniel Yen 🧶 said:

"Lawyer turned super hero, either way u still de solve crime."

