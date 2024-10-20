First Class Law Graduate Turns Entertainer for Money, Wears Spider-Man Costume at Kids' Event
- A Nigerian graduate amused many people after he showed how he makes money other than what he studied
- The first class law graduate shared a clip in which he entertained kids at an event while wearing a Spider-Man costume
- He advertised his hustle, urging people to book him for their events and cited the economic situation in the country
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A first class law graduate, @adetunjiayomide20, left people in stitches after showcasing his hustle.
In a short clip, the young man was seen at a kids' event in a Spider-Man costume with his friend, who wore a Mickey Mouse costume.
The two men entered the kids' event and entertained them. They interacted with the excited kids and even danced for them.
According to the law graduate, he ventured into the hustle due to the economic situation in the country. He said he is available for bookings. He wrote on TikTok:
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
"Send a dm to book your Spider-Man 😂💔 wedding, birthday even if na honey moon. Abeeg this country is hard."
Watch his video below:
The video amused people
Sunnytee said:
"Omoh🤦🤦🤦if na abroad now na better paying u will be collecting o💔💔almighty God will make way for us all."
Zarah🌹💕 said:
"Mk I show my mum dis one Mk she no say school na scam."
💞ꨄ︎ADUNNIꨄ︎ADEꨄ︎💞 said:
"Not me laughing like mumu 😭😹 and I dey chop pepper food ooo."
༆MOYO🌸🥀 said:
"What did I just watched 😂😂 God is going to use this opportunity and bless you beyond your imagination."
Shewah🥰❤️ said:
"Wow it was exactly at my house yesterday 😂it my neighbor son birthday."
oloruntoketaiye said:
"But wait o what if one of the children ask u to display ur spiderman skills."
Kimaniel Yen 🧶 said:
"Lawyer turned super hero, either way u still de solve crime."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female graduate was spotted hawking air freshener in traffic.
First class graduate turns shoe seller
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a first class graduate had become a shoe seller.
In a video, the lady who's now a shoe vendor proudly revealed her academic achievements, having graduated with first-class honours from a five-year course.
Her TikTok page @vogue_soles offered a glimpse into her past, with a photo of her donning her graduation regalia. The video, which highlighted the contrast between her academic success and entrepreneurial venture, touched social media users.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng