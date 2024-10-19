A female funeral home owner has excitedly publicised her business on social media platform TikTok

The young lady gave internet users a sneak peek of what her morning looks like at her funeral home

The lady's video went viral on TikTok and has so far garnered over 500k views with over a thousand comments

A young funeral home owner, @taviiimac, has proudly taken to social media to showcase her business.

@taviiimac made a video showing the interior of her funeral home, which contained different colours of coffins.

Young funeral home owner cleaning her workplace. Photo Credit: @taviiimac

Source: TikTok

In the video, @taviiimac showed netizens what her morning at work looks like. She started the clip by unlocking the entrance to her funeral home.

Next, she was seen sweeping her office area and cleaning the coffins. Her video stirred massive reactions.

Some people wondered about the kind of prayer she makes.

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions trail lady's coffin business

OfficialViana Kim said:

"My question is do u pray for customers to come patronize u my thought though."

Arikeade🫧💐❤️‍🩹 said:

"Pls patronize her she gives the best🙏🏻sales is starting today till December 20 delivery start on the 22."

Mjbakes said:

"What if nepa take light and you are Alone in the office."

Nyah🧚🏾‍♀️💕 said:

"You’re gonna be one of the biggest and best funeral home owner one day!"

Adadiiche 💘💓 said:

"Hmmmm God please 🙏 no matter how beautiful this caskets are , I and my loved ones shall live long."

wendys505 said:

"Funeral home owner ke 🙄🙄 but wait oh, Watin wan be your prayer point exactly?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had advertised her grave interior decoration business online.

Female coffin maker talks about her business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female coffin maker had opened up about her business.

The Nigerian lady from the eastern part of Nigeria also drives ambulances in addition to selling and making caskets - a business she has been doing for 7 years.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the businesswoman said she feels okay with the job as she considers it a help rendered to the dead and their bereaved loved ones. She added that it is a bad omen for one to die without anyone available to lay the person to rest.

