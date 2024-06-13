A Nigerian man got many people talking when he made a case for living in a hotel than renting an apartment

In his defense, the man said running a generator with the high cost of fuel in a rented apartment is more expensive than hotel bills

Nigerians kicked against his advice as they countered him with different realistic points about cheap rented apartment

A Nigerian man who is known for his opinion on real estate online made a submission that many disagreed with.

The man told Nigerians that it is better to stay in a hotel than pay rent. Despite his attempts to justify his claims, Nigerians said he did not think it through.

A hotel room with a clean bed sheet and pillows. Photo source: @official_gegeh, Getty Images/Twenty47studio, ah_fotobox - Andreas

Source: TikTok

Paying rent vs Hotel bills

The man (@official_gegeh) said it is cheaper to live in a hotel in some areas than to rent a house in the same place. He used the hotel he was in, where he paid over N20k per night, as an example.

Many people who watched his video said he just wanted to trend and should not have given such careless advice.

When he said that running a generator in a rented apartment is better than staying in a hotel with a full power supply, a person countered him by saying they pay N200k yearly rent, and he was wrong.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Vin_cloud said:

"I thought he was making sense until I press #25,700 X 365 days."

Uwa one of Benin said:

"Oga e be like say yh don smoke loud."

Seyram said:

"First I was taking ur advice seriously buh I didn’t know you’re just a content creator."

TMighty countered him:

"Wot of me wey dey pay 200k for rent?"

Mrawesome92 said:

"Chia I just imagine me and my wife with kids coming out from hotel where we live."

Borny$$ said:

"Be like say na your hotel business u dey promote."

Gmercy said:

"Finally I don see husband for saidaboj."

Man_Cartel said:

"Just 15k a day way I pay for 5 days body the pain me."

Lady rented house, redecorated it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared the renovations she did on a rented apartment in Lagos state.

After paying for the house, she (@i_am_zeri) showed people the state of the flat before she got down to work on it.

Source: Legit.ng