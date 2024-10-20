A Nigerian man was visibly angry after a lady collected N10,000 but refused to show up at his place

A trending video showed the man raging on the road over how the lady disappointed him and insisted on sleeping with her

The lady's friend has broken silence on the matter and claimed her friend did not ask the man for the N10,000

A Nigerian man created a scene on the road after giving a lady N10,000, but she failed to visit his house.

In a trending video seen on TikTok, the angry man slammed the lady for refusing to show up and refused entreaties.

The man was angry. Photo Credit: @veraofgood_life

Source: TikTok

The man insisted that he must sleep with the lady. Reacting to the clip, the lady's friend, @veraofgood_life, said the man refused a refund of the N10,000.

According to @veraofgood_life, her friend did not ask the man for the N10,000. She said:

"She didn’t ask him for money 😂😂the story Dey somehow sha bt she offered to give him his 10k back he said he doesn’t want that she must f** him."

The TikTok clip stirred mixed reactions.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Chizzy😎 said:

"E go sound like joke till the man do something crazy. Beliike you don’t know how far people can go for little things. For him to shamelessly say it in public like this."

Lon Don🐐🖤🔞 said:

"Man wey no shame come out Dey talk like this fit go extra length to do watin Dey him mind, y’all should be careful with people. Some people get mind."

Smeyzpro_hit [sounds] said:

"Depends sha....just tell him NO rather than collecting his money.....some people fit turn am to big things o."

T_turner said:

"If she know she will not do whatever why will she collect that money.. oya naw what if he alrdy did something on that money before em Gv her u know the consequences bah🤦🏾‍♀️yall should stop."

Chile__ said:

"I beg u to look for a way to refund him cos I have seen a case similar to this it’s doesn’t have a happy ending."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Enugu court had reportedly ordered a lady to pay a man N150k for failing to visit him after collecting N3,000.

Man catches lady who collected N3k t-fare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had caught a lady who collected N3,000 for transportation and refused to show up.

The man's friend shared a video of the lady begging to be released in tears. He made fun of her as he recorded her.

Speaking in Pidgin, the man's friend, @mamus006, mocked the lady for collecting transport fare and refusing to show up. According to @mamus006, his friend sent the lady N3k, but she did not fulfil her part by coming to his place.

Source: Legit.ng