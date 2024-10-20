After 24 years of waiting, a couple finally welcomed triplets but are now struggling to cater for them

In an interview, the husband, a 58-year-old retired teacher and minister with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), admitted he fears his triplets might starve

He lamented that the cost of caring for the kids has increased significantly and cried out for financial assistance from well-meaning folks

Gbenga Familusi, a 58-year-old retired teacher, has expressed worry that his three-month-old triplets might starve due to his financial constraints.

In July, Gbenga's wife, 52, delivered triplets after 24 years of waiting, but they have since struggled to care for the kids.

Gbenga seeks financial help

In an interview with Punch, Gbenga was asked about his family's pressing concerns, and he opened up about their financial challenges.

"Right now, the main thing we need is financial assistance. The cost of caring for the babies has risen significantly. For example, just one tin of baby formula costs about N10,000, and with multiple babies, we need more than one tin every few days.

"It’s not just formula; there are also medications and diapers that need to be purchased frequently. With newborns, diapers are changed constantly, and these supplies run out faster than we ever anticipated."

Gbenga lamented that it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to manage on their own and appealed for assistance.

"Beyond that, we also have to consider regular hospital checkups and unexpected medical expenses that come with having multiple babies at once. All of these costs add up quickly, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to manage everything on our own.

"We would be incredibly grateful for any support, whether big or small, to help us get through this challenging time. Every little bit will go a long way in ensuring that these babies are healthy and well cared for. "

