Bovi Blames Parents for Men's Behaviour in Relationships, Triggers Debate

Comedian Bovi has stressed the essence of teaching male children how to treat females early so that it will be useful to them in relationships

He stated that the failure to do so has brought a lot of resistance from women who are not comfortable with how some men were raised

The funnyman said that children are more aware of what they do in the social media era, hence they must be guided

Nigerian comedian, Abovi Ugboma, aka Bovi, has shared why parents must start educating their male children on how to behave in relationship early.

Bovi advises parents to train their male children about relationships early.

Source: Instagram

The father of three said some children are aware of themselves and begin to have a crush on the opposite gender. Instead of parents shutting them up, they should be taught the right thing to do.

During an interview with Your View on Television Continental (TVC), Bovi noted that some men are not properly raised and this affects the women they date them.

The 45-year-old funnyman, who is also an actor, advised that children should be allowed to have play dates, which should be supervised by their parents.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Bovi's statement on raising men

Check out some of the reactions to Bovi's statement on raising men right below:

@jaygomusic:

"Teach them before ‘the broken’ society do it for you."

@kelvin_krtz:

"Raise the boy child to be loving, caring and responsible. Those attributes are not meant for the girl child alone."

@amacodes:

"He has a point though, we shouldn’t rebuke children outrightly but teach them to understand better."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Preferably have them learn by example, lead by example! Have you noticed that most guys and ladies from a happy home are always the best people to date/marry!"

Bovi puts up son for 'sale'

Earlier, Bovi's son broke their home TV and the father never found it funny as he questioned the child in a video.

The comedian asked if he was the one that broke the TV, wondering why he is crying after carrying out the act.

Playfully putting the kid up for sale online to whoever is interested, he revealed that it is the third TV he has broken within a year.

