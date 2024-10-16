A Nigerian man has shared a video showing the scary sight he witnessed in the early hours of the morning

The UK-based man displayed the scary-looking objects which were crafted and placed at different places on the road

Some netizens who watched the video on TikTok dismissed his fears, stating that it was haloween period

A Nigerian man living in the UK shared a startling video on TikTok, showcasing the objects strategically placed along the road.

The clip, captured in the early hours of the morning, revealed an array of scary-looking items.

Man prays after witnessing scary sight

Posted by @akureman1 on TikTok, the video sparked a mix of reactions from viewers on the app.

While some expressed concern and curiosity, others dismissed the man's fears, attributing the strange displays to the Halloween season.

The objects, carefully crafted and positioned in various locations, seemed to be intentionally designed to evoke unease.

As he moved along the road, the young man had no other choice than to pray loudly while filming the scary objects.

"Wetin my eye see early morning in UK," he captioned the video.

Reactions as UK-based man shares scary experience

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@Xbox-123 said:

"Pepo are here saying it’s Halloween, but the truth is that back in Naija who goes to work at dis time of the night? But u Hv to do it abroad, yet people back home open their mouth to say uk with 10k."

@Teejay said:

"Like say u just enter uk. It’s a month of Halloween. Best decoration wins award from there local council. Same thing during Xmas too."

@Ayo reacted:

"Who Dey talk Halloween sef?? Some of them believe in all this spiritual stuffs."

Samantha_fx said:

"This baba too dey fear. Normally things dey sup for that place during haloweeen o."

@PINOVIBES_WIFE said:

"All of you shouting it’s hallowen shey hallowen na better thing Wey person suppose wake up see."

@Oluwatomisin added:

"Murife don't run. Wetin Jésù wọn do with Halloween costume? You left Naija but Naija never leave you."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man in UK cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man in the UK came out to show people how life has been hard for him abroad.

The man said he was not yet successful as relocating to the UK did not offer a straight path to living rich.

