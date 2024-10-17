A Nigerian woman who's married to an Igbo man has shared a video showing the assorted dishes she serves him

In the heartwarming clip, she revealed an array of mouthwatering local foods including African salad, okpa and fio fio

Social media users who came across the video took turns to applaud her for taking great care of her husband

A married Nigerian woman has won the hearts of social media users after showing off her culinary skills.

Through a captivating video, she revealed the sumptuous meals she prepares for her Igbo husband.

Nigerian woman treats husband to sumptuous delicacies Photo credit: @dera_viv/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman impresses netizens with culinary skills

Posted by @dera_viv, the video compilation revealed a stunning array of dishes served on several days, including African salad, plantain with sauce, yam and sauce, okpa paired with custard, the traditional fio fio, and okra soup.

Each food displayed in the video looked really mouthwatering and expertly prepared for the love of her life.

"POV: You're married to an Igbo man," she captioned the video.

An outpouring of lovely remarks trailed the video with viewers praising the wife's nurturing spirit.

Many applauded her commitment to caring for her husband through the universal language of food.

Reactions as woman displays meals for husband

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@druglaw said:

"Na God go bless you jare. No mind all these woke girls."

@CHIBB commented:

"He sha have money because this one no be person wey dey give 10k for pot of soup ooo."

@Donjoe reacted:

"Let's stick to Monday food at least for 3 days forget about other food for some time."

@Clarkson said:

"God knows this exactly what every responsible man is craving for. He is so lucky."

@Arowolo Yusuf said:

"Mehn! If she’s not from Ndi igbo, Biko forget ei, to my Ndi-ofenmanu make una nor vex say I disown una."

@Lady B said:

"God abeg. Give me strength to do different dishes from Monday to Friday, if I dun cook one soup over the weekend, na that soup we go chop throughout that week oh."

@Oluwademiladeogore added:

"Thank you for posting. I’ve been looking all over for weekly food menu for. This really helps."

Watch the video below:

