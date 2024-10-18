A man has revealed the strategy he employed to ensure that his TV remote control does not go missing

He cellotaped the TV remote to a phone and went further to save the number of the phone as 'TV Remote'

Many people who came across the post hailed him for his innovation and also vowed to do the same

A young man has devised a means to prevent his remote control from missing.

He used a cellotape to bind the TV remote to a phone.

Man cellotapes TV remote to phone . Photo: @mirexmoses

Source: Twitter

In an X post by @mirexmoses, he shared a photo of the phone bound to the remote.

He also saved the phone number as 'TV remote'.

See the post below:

Reactions trail man's post

Many people who came across the post hailed him for his innovation and vowed to do the same.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@bigtSZN said:

"Need this for my keys."

@kingjonah said:

"You’re just careless person nothing you wan tell me."

@ykmenah said:

"dem no born am well."

@Freyy_is said:

"Guy this thing can pain."

@agba_nation said:

"Wait make the phone off first."

@leslie_kkkay said:

"Phone battery no fit go off?"

@iTradefgs said:

"Need to start doing this for spoons and pegs."

@Lanrewajumide said:

"Na when the battery don die e go lost."

@_stfuhoodz said:

"Forgive am abeg."

@leslie_kkkay said:

"Nice initiative though."

@r4ralx said:

"I need these for my keys as well."

@Ojoma321 said:

"I go like do this for family house cos ehhh."

