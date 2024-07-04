A man has expressed delight at switching from Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) to Silver Lake Television (SLTV)

Speaking highly of his new decoder, the man said it comes with an AV cable, supports MP3 and MP4 streaming and a DC power adapter

He also spoke about the easy set up of his new SLTV decoder and compared it with his old DSTV decoder

A man, Adam Gaskia, has taken to social media to announce that he is dumping his DSTV decoder for SLTV.

In a Facebook post, he shared pictures of his old DSTV decoder with an "RIP" caption and attached a photo of his SLTV decoder.

Features of his SLTV decoder

He said the SLTV has an easy set up and shares some similarities with the DSTV.

On the features of his SLTV, Adam said it gives him access to 54 channels and comes with a user manual, HDMI cable, AV cable and DC power adapter.

Adam bade goodbye to his DSTV decoder. His post partly reads:

"AM DUMPING DSTV FOR SLTV!

"I'm switching up my DSTV with the new SL TV by Metro Digital!

"This digital receiver lets me stream TV programs using a satellite dish and has over 5,000 channels to choose from! Plus, it supports mp3 and mp4 streaming, so I can watch my favorite videos from my flash drive.

"Let's unbox it together! Inside, we've got a user manual, decoder, AV cable, HDMI cable, DC power adapter, and a remote control with batteries.

"Comparing it to my old DStv decoder, I'm loving the similar features and easy setup. Just connect the cables, power it on, and enjoy the show!

"With 54 channels available, including 13 sports channels and plenty of options for kids and movie lovers, there's something for everyone. And the image quality? Not bad at all!

"The remote control is also a winner, with media control keys, pause and play buttons, and USB plug-and-play support..."

Multichoice has suffered a decline in its revenue as Nigerians abandoned its DSTV and GOTV for other alternatives.

