A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing her brother's reaction to receiving a phone gift

In the emotional video, the appreciative boy immediately fell to the ground and rolled on the floor in excitement

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to praise the kind-hearted sister

A Nigerian boy's ecstatic reaction to receiving a brand-new phone has melted the hearts of many netizens.

The clip displayed the boy's overwhelming joy as he discovered the gift was meant for him all along.

Boy rolls on the floor to appreciate sister Photo credit: @emmanuellamadueke/TikTok.

Boy rolls on floor in excitement

The video began with the boy curiously examining the phone, oblivious to the fact that it was purchased for him.

Upon learning the truth, his excitement was uncontrollable, and he rolled around on the floor, overwhelmed with gratitude.

His sister, who shared the video on TikTok via her account @emmanuellamadueke, revealed that the boy had long desired an Android phone.

"POV: My brother didn't know that the phone I bought was actually his own cause he thought it was for my sister and he has been wanting to have an android phone. I thought he fainted," the video's caption read.

Reactions as boy jubilates over new phone

TikTok users flooded the comments section, praising the sister's kindness and thoughtfulness.

Many viewers were moved by the boy's emotional reaction, and they praised him for being appreciative.

@Bella reacted:

"My own be say waiting he wan use phone do?"

@bekee250 said:

"Loving how you call him "Nwa'nnem Nwoke" looks like he's the baby of the house."

@QUEEN MARIS reacted:

"Congratulations. God bless you dear. I wanna buy for my brother but dey say 70k phone no dey."

@Pees_Secrets said:

"God help me o, I don promise my 2 sisters phone o."

@Queen_Floxy01 said:

"Huge congrats to him! Thanks for bringing joy to his life. May your kindness be reciprocated, and may your blessings continue to flow, Amen."

@Ambassador said:

"Na money ur brother dey calculate abi him dey press money that precious."

@Princess Victoria Bassey said:

"Awwwww. I’m so happy for him. Made me laugh so much. God bless you sister."

@oma8282 said:

"Just exactly my last born attitude na e this ur brother display here."

@Adebimpe added:

"Am I the only one crying? He was shouting jesus jesus thank you very much God will continue to surprise you too ijn."

Watch the video below:

Caring sister gifts sibling a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her gratitude to her sister who surprised her with a car worth millions of naira.

A video showed the proud sister expressing her excitement after receiving the car during a public party.

