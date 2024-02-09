A Nigerian lady, Jadrolita, has revealed that abroad-based model, Pinkydoll, was her mentor and the reason she became a human AI

According to the young lady, acting like a human AI wasn't hard for her because she already had the attributes

Jadrolita disclosed that while growing up, people who saw her always stated she behaved like a cartoon

Popular Nigerian human AI, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis or Jadrolita has spoken up about her journey to fame.

The young lady in an interview with @waptvtiktok said that acting like a human AI was not something she found difficult.

Jadrolita has been acting like a robot since childhood Photo credit: @waptv/TikTok

Human AI recounts journey so far

Jadrolita revealed that she was just a normal TikTok user struggling to gain recognition until she stumbled upon a video of an abroad-based TikTok user, Pinky Doll, who acted like a human AI.

She revealed that Pinky Doll’s video changed her life because immediately she saw the video, she knew she also wanted to be a human AI.

Her sister supported her decision and subsequently, her journey as a human AI began.

Jadrolita buttressed that the human AI character was inherent in her as she was referred to as a cartoon while growing up because of how she acted and talked.

Furthermore, she said that venturing into skits wasn't difficult for her as she still maintained her AI character in the skits.

She revealed that she would venture into other things in the future and asked the world to watch out for her.

She said:

“I'm exploring and making things more interesting for my viewers. As time goes on, I will still explore more.”

Netizens in awe as Jadrolita shares journey

Netizens took to the comments section to gush over Jadrolita’s cuteness and spoken words.

Randomfacts said:

“The thing about life is when you do what you can do naturally, you will go far. Forget.”

@awesomebiskills said:

“Our beautiful Jadrolita.”

Jane said:

“Who else is seeing how beautiful she is?”

@ojo reacted:

“She combine beauty with intelligent.”

Miss Kimoney Manoti said:

“She recognized pinkydoll awesome.”

The Bezaleel creative said:

“Well we told them about her when they were abusing her, look how she's soaring.”

Kayony said:

“She is genuine, she deserves everything.”

@pretty reacted:

“So you wont talk about her good English.”

Quirky said:

“Damn this girl is beautiful.”

Blue Views said:

“Can I ask something?”

Eugene reacted:

“She's raw beauty, brains and talent..”

Martha Umeanu said:

“No be lie, she's beautiful.”

Nkanu_x said:

"I knew this was not ordinary. She was a human robot from birth."

Jerryblazz added:

"This girl no fit dey me like real human being for eyes."

