Nigerian musician Portable agitated the internet following the news that Don Jazzy gave Verydarkman N100m for his NGO

The controversial singer asked the music executive to give him his share and stated his reasons for saying so

Following that, Zazu taunted VDM for accepting the huge amount as he recounted the activist's past

Controversial Nigerian musician Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has aggressively pleaded for money in a new video after music producer Don Jazzy gave a large sum to prominent social media user Verydarkman (VDM).

Recall that Verydarkman recently launched a non-governmental organisation (NGO) charity account to assist those in public schools gain quality education.

Portable fired shots at Jazzy, Verydarkman. Credit: @verydarkman, @portablebaeby, @donjazzy

However, in the early hours of today, Thursday, October 17, VDM reported that he got a whopping N100 million from an unnamed person without receiving an alert, expressing surprise at finding the large sum of money in his NGO account.

He later received a message from Don Jazzy, who stated that he gave because he believes in his mission and that VDM will be transparent in disbursing monies.

After the story of the gifts spread online, social media users and celebrities such as Zlatan Ibile, Portable, Tiwa Savage, and many others rushed Don Jazzy's page to plead for charity.

Portable, known for his outspoken demeanour, then resorted to Instagram to urge the Mavin boss to send him some money.

Throwing subtle shade at Verydarkman, the Zazuu coroner claimed that the online critic merely opened the NGO account to fight for themselves, not Nigerians.

He revisited an interview in which Don Jazzy stated how he uses Portable to inspire his signees, encouraging them to boost their online profile like the singer.

He believes Don Jazzy should gift him money rather than simply utilising him as a a source of motivation.

Watch his videos below:

Portable stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bbyung01:

"Guy you be serious enemy of progress.. and hand go soon touch you.. Ole aji keke."

popoolaoluwafemigabriel:

"Press the Zazu mumu button here."

officialfemibrooks:

"This guy too dey Envy and too dey jealous."

realkolt:

"Since this guy slap pastor! Things are not well with him again."

enitan_875:

"Chicken 🐔 don talk ham say you go cry."

stanley_6_to_6:

"Portable go use donjazzy sing song today."

meekmoses1:

"Portable use style get bad belle ooo no doubt."

Portable advises Bobrisky

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had reacted to the ongoing saga surrounding crossdresser Bobrisky as he composed a new song for him.

In the recording, he was in his white garment, also known as sutana when he started singing and asking Bobrisky to repent.

He also asked the crossdresser not to end it all, as he had earlier threatened after he deleted all his posts.

