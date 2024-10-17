A talented Nigerian youth has built a turbojet engine prototype that is self-sustained and runs on afterburner mode

The man, a computer engineer, demonstrated how his invention works in a video and hailed himself as the first to invent such in the country

While noting that he made some modifications to his invention, the man marvelled that it is terrifying and exciting at the same time

A computer engineer, Ziko Abara, has invented a self-sustaining turbojet engine prototype using local materials.

Ziko, who hails from Ebonyi State, said his turbojet engine prototype uses high-pressure air from an air blower instead of a driving motor.

The computer engineer built a turbojet engine. Photo Credit: @zikohercules

Source: Twitter

An excited Ziko bragged about being the first person to achieve such a feat in Nigeria and probably Africa. A part of his post on X read:

"I have done it ✅😎😂.

"The Engine has been fixed and it now runs on afterburner mode🔥, exactly like a fighter jet engine🚀.

"I repeat, in all humility, I am the first person in Nigeria 🇳🇬 & probably Africa to build a functional self sustaining & afterburning turbojet engine 🙌🏻, if u have data to prove I am not the first, pls show us, if not, then acknowledge me & put some 'respek' on my name😂..."

Ziko recently presented his invention to the Minister of Defense, Hon. Mohammed Badaru, and military members through the Defense Research & Development Bureau (DRDB) convention.

Watch his video below:

People commend Ziko Abara's invention

@onlinecarparts_ said:

"My observation just some minutes the metal is already showing red.

"Don't you think it will over heat or melt if it runs for like an hour.

"I know this just the beginning stage but they should be a mechanism to cool it down."

@ebiliekwe said:

"Congrats Ziko, can we have a separate camera just for your assistant😂. My guy is in constant peep mode.

"Congrats again!"

@dave_adeniyi said:

"I can't wait to see you and your videos on LinkedIn. We need to share this, in other to stamp your name as the first African Innovator of self sustain turbojet engine.

"Kudos to you bro.

"We can't wait to see the successful end."

@TamzBig said:

"Congratulations to you. This means someday Nigeria is going to have her own home built fighter jets."

@alouibrahim92 said:

"Congratulations Rocketman. If you permit me and avail me your contact details, I'd like to link you up with the Defence Research And Developmemt Bureau (DRDB), your genius would serve the Fatherland and our Armed Forces. Congratulations once again, our very own #RocketMan."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had invented a cooker that uses fuel and water.

Man invents light-producing device

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had invented a device that uses salt and water to produce light.

The device is called a WATTer Lamp, and it produces light using a simple water and salt solution. The inventor, Samuel Yakubu, said he started working on the device in 2003, using kerosene, unripe fruits, and rechargeable batteries. He noted that his aim was to help families afford it irrespective of social status.

Yakubu said he later sent the prototype of the product to China, where it was modified, and now it is being marketed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng