A Nigerian man from Rivers state has invented a cooker that works with water and PMS.

In a chat with Legit.ng, the talented young man, Manume Nicholas, said the cooker works efficiently.

The man said the cooker is very safe.

Source: Original

According to him, it took him two months to research the technical aspects of the work, and it cost him N10k to produce a unit.

He shared a video with Legit.ng showing how the cooker works. He was seen filling it with 80 per cent water and 20 per cent fuel.

Manume, who studied Architecture at Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, said he intends to mass-produce it. His words:

"It is my invention and it uses water and little fuel. That is 80% water and 20% fuel. It is intended to cushion the effect of the high cost of gas. I have been doing research on so many things. I didn't study that in school. It is my talent and I intend to produce it in mass before it hits the market."

"It's portable and can be carried around in a bag. The target is to make a mobile cooker that suits vacations and for students. I am planning to produce the bigger ones for industrial and domestic uses. It is durable and efficient, is pot-friendly and can be used anywhere. Though it has not hit the market yet but will soon, I am avoiding premature selling of my idea. That's why am looking for a partnership."

He also showed the cooker burning just like a gas-powered stove. When asked if it is safe to cook with a cooker partly powered with PMS, Manume said it is very safe.

His words:

"It is very safe. The water plays a major role in splitting the components.

