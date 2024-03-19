A Nigerian woman was lucky when she was picked to take part in a 30 seconds free shopping spree at a supermarket

When Oluchi commenced her shopping, she concentrated on food items such as rice and vegetable oil

She picked at least two big bags of rice and another smaller one and added a blender before her time was up

A Nigerian woman was lucky as she was given the chance to enter a supermarket and shop for free.

The woman, Oluchi, was hawking in the streets when she was accosted by a TikTok user, Asherkine, who took her to a supermarket for shopping.

The woman picked bags of rice and vegetable oil. Photo credit: TikTok/@theasherkine.

Source: TikTok

However, Oluchi was expected to conclude her shopping within a short period of 30 seconds.

The TikTok video showed her entering the supermarket and paying closer attention to bags of rice and food items such as vegetable oil.

The first two items she picked and threw into the shopping cart were bags of rice. She also picked a blender.

In the end, Oluchi did not go to hawk her snacks again. She gave them out to the supermarket staff to eat.

After the amount she had shopped was calculated, it amounted to N209,750.

Reactions to free shopping video

@obacruize said:

"This guy go regret meeting igbo people."

@OlaY.emi commented:

"Smart woman. I love the things she picked."

@Hannah said:

"Omo this woman have strength oo see dey way she carry two bag of rice."

@theyhatecollins commented:

"Person wey comot slippers talk adim ready, you go know say no be play play."

@Proud Jay commented:

"Deep down I wanna do this but I’m always shy to approach people."

@Chidera reacted:

"Asherkine, you are wonderful, putting smiles on people's faces. God will continue to bless you."

@La Inmobiliaria de said:

"This guy Dey purposely keep the cart close to the needed things."

