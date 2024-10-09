A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she surprised a roadside hawker

In a touching video, she opened a new shop for the physically challenged man and stocked it with provisions

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to appreciate the generous lady in the comments

A touching video shared on TikTok captured the moment a Nigerian philanthropist surprised a roadside hawker with a life-changing gift, a fully stocked shop.

The video showed the generous lady's act of kindness as she led the physically challenged man to his new shop.

Lady surprises physically challenged man Photo credit: @king_mitchy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Physically challenged hawker excited over shop gift

In the clip, the lady identified as @king__mitchy on TikTok said the generous act also had the support of Seyi Tinubu, who was moved by the hawker's story.

Mitchy recounted the challenges she faced as she tried to secure a shop in Lagos with the perfect location.

Her genuine efforts paid off, incredibly transforming the life of the physically challenged hawker.

"Have you ever tried getting a shop in lagos?? What was the experience like?? I had to go from street to street finally I got this. So happy I could be a positive impact in this guys life. Seyi Tinubu watched his previous video on my page and asked me to upgrade his business," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady changes hawker's life

TikTok users were deeply moved by the video, flooding the comments section with appreciation and admiration for the lady's act.

@Bigpearl asked:

"How much can I use to start something like this?"

@user633407363691 said:

"He no go better for who no like this girl."

@diegoformilan81 said:

"How this guy won know the prices of this stuffs since he wasn't the person that bought them? Just an honest question."

@CeeKay Aluminum Roofers reacted:

"How on earth will this business maintain this car?"

@Vickthor asked:

"You dey do home delivery?"

@IFEMOY FOODS asked:

"How will the guy keep up with the payment of shop?"

@Awele hairs said:

"Let me tell you something, provision should be in one section, milk golden morn, Spag ,maggi,oil eg one section, soap should be down the last space down soap and all those chemical one section."

@SIRCHUX said:

"It's not envy or bad belle but without mentorship and financial intelligence this shop would be empty in the next 3 months and he won't be able to account for it."

@Style-with-Dunni said:

"Ma I wish you can also help me too with little money to boost my own provision business."

@Olayinka Oje741 said:

"Please supervise that shop for him. Be the manager until he grow the ability/ capacity to manager that business. else he will run it down."

@Awesomeness added:

"Thank you Mitchy and a big thank you to Seyi Tinubu. More of God's blessings on both of you and also bless this new business for the young man."

Watch the video below:

Fish seller receives N50,000 cash gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video of a kind-hearted Nigerian man who gave a huge sum of money to a fish seller on the road went viral on TikTok.

The video showed the moment the man approached the fish seller with bundles of cash worth N50,000 and handed them over to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng