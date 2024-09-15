There is hope for cheaper fuel as NNPC Limited begins product lifting from the Dangote Refinery on Sunday

This development will not only help eradicate petrol scarcity in the country, but there are also indications it will make petrol cheaper

Nigerians currently pay between N900 and over N1,200 per litre across various filling stations in the country

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has started lifting Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol from Dangote Refinery today, Sunday, 15 September 2024.

The national oil company announced on Saturday that there are at least 300 trucks stationed at the refinery at Lekki, Lagos.

Petrol lifting from Dangote refinery begins Sunday Photo credit: nnpclimited

Source: Getty Images

The news has been greeted with excitement by Nigerians who hope that development will mean cheaper petrol prices at filling stations. This seems to have been granted.

Vanguard reports that the NNPCL is projected to lift the product at N960/N980 per litre and sell to marketers at N840/N850 to enable Nigerians to get it at between N857 and N865 at the pump at filling stations.

This means NNPC will be paying a price subsidy or under-recovery of about N130 for Nigerians to get the product cheaper.

Nigerians as at Saturday paid N855 per litre at NNPCL retail stations in Lagos and it was the cheapest anyone could buy the product while major marketers sold around N920.

Independent marketers filling stations are selling at N1,000 to above N1,200 per litre.

NNPC moves 100 trucks to Dangote refinery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that NNPCL has mobilised 100 trucks to Dangote refinery in readiness for petrol lifting on Sunday.

NNPC message shared on X, reads:

"In preparation for the Dangote Refinery's scheduled petrol loading on Sunday, September 15, 2024, NNPC Ltd. has been mobilizing trucks to the refinery's fuel loading gantry in Ibeju-Lekki.

"As of Saturday afternoon, NNPC Ltd. had deployed over 100 trucks, with hundreds more en route."

An update was again given by Femi Soneye, NNPCL spokesman that the number of trucks may hit 300.

He said:

"NNPC Ltd. trucks are arriving at the Dangote Refinery in preparation for the scheduled petrol loading on Sunday, September 15, 2024. By the end of today, at least 300 trucks will be stationed at the refinery's fuel loading gantry."

Dangote Refinery accuses oil marketers of low patronage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Refinery raised concerns over the lack of patronage from Nigerian oil marketers due to low pricing strategies on its product sales.

Devakumar Edwin, Vice President of Dangote Industries Limited, disclosed this during an X Spaces session organised by Nairametrics.

According to Edwin, the refinery struggles to sell diesel and aviation fuel daily, so it has decided to export its products instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng