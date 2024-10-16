Days before Lagos Red Line launched, a Nigerian lady boarded the Blue Line train and enjoyed the experience

The lady said that her trip lasted less than 20 mins after she started the trip at theatre station at 8:36 am

Many Nigerians who have had a similar experience with the Blue Line train praised the transport system

A Nigerian lady shared her experience of taking the Lagos Blue Line Rail for the first time.

Her experience came a day before the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) announced fares for the Lagos Red Line rail.

The Blue Line trains moved at the same time on their tracks. Photo source: @Soph30Chic, @Lamataonline

Blue Line Rail Fares

According to her (@Soph30Chic), she boarded the train at the theatre station and was surprised to arrive at her destination in 10 minutes.

The lady said she stood all through the trip because the train was full. That shows the popularity of the transport among Lagosians.

Blue Line Rail Experience

Her post on the Blue Line Rail on Monday, October 14, was a quoted tweet on a post saying she should have taken the train earlier.

"WOW nice. I am working towards this experience. The red line will be mine. I need to go find out details of how to get to Iganmu from mushin. God bless Lagos state and it's managers."

"Beautiful. I like when people are objective and factual."

"I just pray the Lagos State Govt don't compromise on maintenance of this. The way the BRT have been used mosy on the mainland is really bad. You may not like to put on a white shirt while boarding it."

"I've boarded it a couple of times,and I must say that if Lagos can build on this feat along, a lot of us would've no issue given an 'A' rating."

"That's the best form of transport in a congested city. Borrow if you have to to fund this type of infrastructure."

