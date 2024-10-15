A Nigerian lady has shown off a bread toaster her parents bought in the 1990s and its current state

The lady said the bread toaster was bought by her mother for N5 30 years ago, and she discovered it in their penthouse

Many people who came across the video shared their thoughts on the old appliance and gave instances of their parents' acquisitions in the olden days

A lady has displayed a bread toaster she found in the penthouse in her home.

She said her mum bought the toaster in the 1990s.

In a video shared by @debbiesocials on TikTok, the lady displayed the old toaster for all to see.

She said that her mum bought the toaster for N5 30 years ago.

The lady also revealed a funny experience with her brother when they were younger and used the toaster together.

She said:

“I remember in 2004 when my brother and I used this thing to toast bread. It was just the two of us in the house. And guess what? It took us from where we were toasting the bread and laid us on the sofa by itself.”

Reactions trail video of N5 toaster

Many people who came across the video shared their thoughts on the old appliance.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments:

@Bubudress/Croptop/in Lagos said:

"Me waiting for you to plug and see if it still works."

@Chi chi said:

"Your parents rich then ooo."

@Menney said:

"I saw a receipt where my dad bought a pie of land for N250 (two hundred and fifty naira)."

@ebunoluwa said:

My grandma bought sewing machine for #100 back then

@Erimus100 said:

"Una family dey chop toast bread then? waaW una richoooo."

@Jeffery said:

"My grandpa bought his car then #200 before he relocated to USA."

@JEWELRY PLUG IN LAGOS said:

"Rich man pikin.”

