A Nigerian woman has shared a heartbreaking video showing the state of her shop after getting burgled by thieves

In the sad video, she showed the big hole in the ceiling which the thieves made to gain access into her shop

While sharing her experience on TikTok, the businesswoman said she was lost for words since the incident

A devastating occurrence left a Nigerian businesswoman in pain after thieves targeted her shop and carted away her goods.

The victim, who shared her ordeal on TikTok posted a clip revealing the shocking extent of the burglary.

Businesswoman in pain after shop got burgled

Source: TikTok

Thieves create hole in lady's ceiling

A big hole was seen in the video shared by @akankefoodnspices, serving as evidence that their entry point into the shop was through the ceiling.

The heartbroken businesswoman described her experience as devastating, confessing she was left speechless by the incident.

In her words:

"The rampant thing now is breaking into people's shops. How I met my shop on Saturday. Imagine coming in from the roof just to steal someone's sweat. Feels like my soul was leaving my body. Feels like a dream but Alhamdulillah that's all I have been saying since on Saturday."

Reactions as woman's shop gets burgled

TikTok users took to the comments section to share their similar experiences with thieves.

@Light of islam said:

"Mine was also 5 times same Abk."

@Thimma reacted:

"So sorry about this, where is your shop located in Abk?"

@Temmy said:

"Something like dis happen to me 2022 otami di edun arinle tannn. Twice."

@AJOKEADETHEALASO said:

"Subhannallah. May ur loss b replace in multiple folds and may whosoever behind this shall b rewarded."

@I am Omoge Eleja said:

"Haa this is so sad ooooo. I experienced similar thing few weeks ago. iku gbona nigbognowon maku lagbara Olorun. Sorry sis."

@ERINAYO| Foodstuffs | Ikotun said:

"I never recover till today, no helper except my husband. Nawa for these people ehn."

@aderonkeboladeara2 said:

"Everything in my own shop was packed and I sells in bags and kegs I lost everything I worked for."

@vickkey2020 commented:

"My own was last 2 weeks I cried my eye out May God kuku help us so sorry for the loss."

@timmynasheed said:

"May Allah swt replenish you in manifolds for your losses ma. Alhamdulilahi for rhd gift of life."

@KEMJO.MAKEOVER.ABK said:

"Omo what’s this? Nawa ooo God help us in this country we cannot hustle in peace again."

@shonibareafolasha said:

"Na waoo it is well oo, God abeg oo, chai aje adi oo, olorun amu won oo Humm."

@AKANKE | FOODSTUFFS | ABK said:

"Omo. Pls check my videos (you will see d way I use plank to cover d ceiling) dat d best option now. May God replenish all ur loss sis."

@WALL STICKERS/POLYTHENE IN ABK said:

"Abk and thief 5&6. Nah that same ita eko dem comot phone for my bag inside taxi oo con drop me say them no go again."

@Bee added:

"Omooo, sad to watch, stealing is the reality of Nigeria situation, people are hunger hence crime."

Shop owner shattered after getting robbed

Source: Legit.ng