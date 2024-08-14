A Nigerian man has caused a stir on social media after he flaunted his stocked kitchen and refrigerator

He said people should not only focus on buying clothes but should also stock up their houses with food commodities

Some people who watched the man's video of his foodstuffs thought he must be well-to-do to buy them in such large quantities

A video of a Nigerian man displaying how he stocked his house with foodstuffs has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The man, @ijobafifti, gave netizens a tour of his kitchen, showcasing his well-stocked refrigerator and kitchen.

He said people should consider stocking up foodstuffs in their houses. Photo Credit: @ijobafifti

Source: TikTok

@ijobafifti advised netizens to cut their spending on clothes instead of buying more foodstuffs.

He said people should buy more foodstuffs, warning that eateries would finish their money. His post on TikTok was captioned:

"Try to dey buy food for house, eatery will finish your money."

His fridge was stocked with frozen chicken and fish. Other food items in his kitchen area included yams, rice in a transparent rubber container, soft drinks, and bags of sachet water.

Watch his video below:

Mixed reactions trail the man's foodstuffs showcase

roman empire said:

"You showed us now because you filled it up,don't worry e go soon finish."

joy🍓 said:

"Advice no go put food for hux abeg send money gv me make I buy 😏 money hard."

kurmuzscott_JMuzz said:

"Person wey life easy for go think say others dey play hmmm na their mouth advice dey full."

Cele Nation said:

"I don buy already 400k well spend for food stuff and I never regret it."

Haduks Luxury Empire said:

"Pls get a bigger plastic bowls with covers so u can keep the fish nd meat safe nd avoid different bad smells wen u open d freezer 😏."

FAMUYIDE OBATEERE🐳 said:

"Me seeing this after the whole ipaja no get light for 6 days straight , Baruwa just got theirs yesterday some part never get still."

Eddy008 said:

"Omo you get yam for this economy 🫡🫡🫡 make I paste aza papi."

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man earning N300k monthly had lamented he now buys half foodstuffs.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had stocked his house with foodstuffs and posted about it online.

The man of Igbo descent first unpacked numerous cartons of various edibles and toiletries. Next, he carefully arranged some in the kitchen and others in a wardrobe. The items he bought include cartons of soft drinks and packs of bottled water.

@ichakaike7 also had tissues, snacks, insecticides, body lotions, medications, body sprays, perfumes, and detergents. His video on TikTok got many people talking.

Source: Legit.ng