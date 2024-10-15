A Nigerian lady who is based in China has shared a video of herself and an elderly Chinese woman who was excited to meet her

In the video, the Chinese woman held her so tight and touched her body with so much admiration

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the older woman’s attitude towards the Nigerian lady

A China-based Nigerian lady has shared her experience with an old Chinese woman.

The elderly Chinese woman who looked excited to meet a black person hugged the lady and touched her affectionately.

Nigerian lady in China shares funny experience with old Chinese woman. Photo: @gift_so_slim

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @gift_so_slim on TikTok, the young lady was seen with the older woman who kept speaking in Chinese.

The lady noted that she wouldn’t have let the older woman touch her if she were in Nigeria.

While leaving, the happy old woman bade her farewell in excitement.

The lady said:

“I for dey think say na my village people send am. She had been rubbing my body for over 3mins, I couldn’t get the whole video, like she wanted to steal the black skin or had been hoping to see a blank person all her life.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s video

@Gbemisola said:

"if Na Nigeria, they go don talk say she dey tie your destiny."

@Sisi Oni paint said:

"This kiss on the forehead is so cute."

@loner said:

"Is your composure for me, if na me I go just Dey shift back small small. The woman is too touchy."

@Patricia Ibe said:

"Omo, this is so cute."

@Delph_favy said:

"me I go shift back ooo."

@BERSERKER said:

"Why even allow it at all. You’re admitting that you won’t let someone with your own skin touch you.?"

Read more stories on Nigeria in diaspora

Lady relocates to China for PhD education

Meanwhile. Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed excitement as she relocated to Chengdu, China, for her PhD education.

She shared a video of her journey from Lagos State until she reached her destination in Chengdu, China.

Many people who came across the video congratulated the lady and wished her well in her educational pursuits.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng