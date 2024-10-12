A beautiful Nigerian lady who got a bike showed people how the motorcycle was packaged in a crate

As some men worked on putting the parts of the bike together, the lady worked on her tab as she supervised them

Many Nigerians who thronged her comment section congratulated her, as some prayed to have the same bike

A young Nigerian lady got many people celebrating her latest achievement after she got a bike.

The lady congratulated herself and showed the bike packaged in a big wooden box.

The bike came in a big wooden crate.

New ladies' bike in Nigeria

Seconds into the video, some men arranged every part of the bike until they all became whole.

As the men worked on it, she saw a movie on her tab. A person who watched her (@jennylove22112) clip said she never thought motorcycles come in a crate.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

damisaiah01 said:

"Wow never knew that motorcycle do comes inside box o."

BLESSED asked:

"Congratulations, how much are they selling it now?"

Samuel Trump said:

"You're wise. you preferred the packaged one to the already coupled ones cos u nor trust dem."

iam__goodluck said:

"Congrats, where can I get this? if you don't mind me asking."

milaht222 said:

"All ride na ride my sister so ride along."

user9144255315336 said:

"Nothing dey sweet me pass woman wey dey try for herself. Congratulations Nne."

GENTLE said:

"Don't be too fast with this bike oo, this particular bike is like a jet, keeway."

chuksluizvictor said:

"More than self i bought mine 2.1m."

Kingsley Morgan said:

"Precious come and see wat other girls are doing for dia boyfriends oh."

Diva Fantancy said:

"Congratulations. God please am dreaming to have this please."

Olamilekan said:

"Congratulations baby boo, how much do you bought it."

Lady bought 3 bikes for business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @magubhela_omuhle, who was just 20 years old, went on TikTok to show people how she is very intentional about her future.

The lady posed with the three bikes she bought for her delivery business. She also showed off her certificate of business.

