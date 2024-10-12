Nigerian Woman Gets Ladies' Bike, it Comes in Big Box, Men Arrange it For Her
- A beautiful Nigerian lady who got a bike showed people how the motorcycle was packaged in a crate
- As some men worked on putting the parts of the bike together, the lady worked on her tab as she supervised them
- Many Nigerians who thronged her comment section congratulated her, as some prayed to have the same bike
A young Nigerian lady got many people celebrating her latest achievement after she got a bike.
The lady congratulated herself and showed the bike packaged in a big wooden box.
New ladies' bike in Nigeria
Seconds into the video, some men arranged every part of the bike until they all became whole.
Mercy Eke's mystery man strikes again, welcomes her abroad with romantic gesture: "Una no get house?"
As the men worked on it, she saw a movie on her tab. A person who watched her (@jennylove22112) clip said she never thought motorcycles come in a crate.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
damisaiah01 said:
"Wow never knew that motorcycle do comes inside box o."
BLESSED asked:
"Congratulations, how much are they selling it now?"
Samuel Trump said:
"You're wise. you preferred the packaged one to the already coupled ones cos u nor trust dem."
iam__goodluck said:
"Congrats, where can I get this? if you don't mind me asking."
milaht222 said:
"All ride na ride my sister so ride along."
user9144255315336 said:
"Nothing dey sweet me pass woman wey dey try for herself. Congratulations Nne."
GENTLE said:
"Don't be too fast with this bike oo, this particular bike is like a jet, keeway."
chuksluizvictor said:
"More than self i bought mine 2.1m."
Kingsley Morgan said:
"Precious come and see wat other girls are doing for dia boyfriends oh."
Diva Fantancy said:
"Congratulations. God please am dreaming to have this please."
Olamilekan said:
"Congratulations baby boo, how much do you bought it."
Lady bought 3 bikes for business
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @magubhela_omuhle, who was just 20 years old, went on TikTok to show people how she is very intentional about her future.
The lady posed with the three bikes she bought for her delivery business. She also showed off her certificate of business.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.