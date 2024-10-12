A new humanoid robot, Optimus, went viral after its launch by Elon Musk's Tesla company for how it tried to be human

A white man at the We Robot event spoke to Optimus, and they had a conversation about themselves

Many people who watched the video of Optimus and the man said that someone must be talking through it

Elon Musk's humanoid robot, Optimus, launched a few days ago at a We Robot event and it has been generating a lot of conversation.

In a viral clip shared on X, a man interacted with the robot as if it were human and they had a smooth conversation.

Optimus talked and made gestures. Photo source: @teslaownersSV, Getty Images/Chesnot

Source: TikTok

Optimus humanoid robot

Before the man started a small talk with the robot, he said he could not believe he was talking to a robot.

He asked where Optimus lived, and the machine responded. The humanoid's intelligence was good, as it kept up the conversation.

Towards the end of their conversation, Optimus said that the hardest part about being a robot is trying to be as much human as the person he was talking to. @teslaownersSV shared the video.

Watch their video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@SuperMintyDog said:

"Well I do have to tell you that hes talking to a human speaking through the bot."

@pablonjelly said:

"Can it argue for me with my wife."

@CuredSausage said:

"He’s just talking to a human through a robot interface. You can’t fool me."

@RichWr4u said:

"We are putting way too much trust in appliance programmers."

@Mista_Dragg13 said:

"I guarantee you that's a human speaking remotely through a mic and speaker."

@thatOhora said:

"Now i know that smalltalk with a robot will be as cringe as with a human."

@DahliaLynn said:

"The robot pauses to think....nice one. Either that or someone's remote controlling it."

@thebeautyofsaas said:

"The last 20 seconds of this clip should make your blood go cold. Most won't take this seriously."

Robot delivered man's foo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Favour Desimhi, abroad showed how far China technologically advanced with tools to make life easier.

While in his hotel room in China, Favour ordered food, which a box-like robot delivered to his door.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng