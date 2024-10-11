A Nigerian corps member has shared a video showing the emotional moment her students cried on her last day at her PPA

The touching clip showed the students surrounding her and breaking down in tears as she got set to leave

Social media users who came across the video got emotional over the situation and thanked her for impacting on the children

A trending video captured the emotional goodbye between a Nigerian corps member and her students, leaving social media users choked with emotion.

The touching scene unfolded on the corps member's last day at her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA).

Corps member's last day at PPA stirs emotions Photo credit: @cutedhera/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Corps member's last day makes students cry

Shared on TikTok by @cutedhera, the clip showed the students surrounding their beloved teacher, overcome with grief as they bid her farewell.

Tears streamed down their faces, reflecting the deep bond forged during the few months she taught them.

In the accompanying caption, @cutedhera expressed gratitude for the opportunity to impact her students' lives.

She acknowledged the challenges faced during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year but emphasised the rewarding experience.

The students' heartfelt display of affection left her overwhelmed, prompting tears upon returning home.

She said:

"I felt a whirlwind of emotions during my final PPA visit as my students poured their hearts out, tears flowing freely, expressing their deep attachment and reluctance to see me leave. I’m so grateful for the endless blessing God has bestowed upon me in this journey. He blessed me with success and strength to overcome challenges. They say its not how well you start but how well you finished. What a rough year of service.

"Thank God for graceeeeeeeeee. I almost hated my self for obeying the CLARION CALL. I never liked NYSC but these students i will miss them and I did not realize that not until I got home and started weeping. Their genuine display of love and sadness truly made it a bittersweet farewell. Their tears spoke volumes, echoing the bond we shared and the impact we had on each other. What a sweet bond we had."

Reactions trail corps member's last day

The TikTok video sparked lots of reactions in the comments section.

@Holysinner2222 said:

"I dn see my pikin. I knw say he no go cry."

@HAIR_BY_SOM said:

"Chai see as them de cry like say say dem no give u wahala."

@Dabuskabash reacted:

"Who ghost no fit relate. Na clearance dey carry us reach there."

@Abiodun said:

"Yesterday was my last PPA to but unfortunately those student stone me comot for there school nhi oo."

@Amazon Bliss said:

"Me wey be warrior for my PPA. As I de go nobody happy reach my proprietor and his wife."

@Moremi said:

"This me when my favorite corner was going then. Corper ogechi. Best biology teacher then in 2014."

@Aisosa_of_Goodlife said:

"It’s good to be good, same thing happened to me when i left my pupils, Please time to time still come and check up on them."

@Osama reacted:

"This is so sweet. They have coconut head sometimes but nevertheless they’re still adorable."

@Chiamaka Juliet added:

"The children here look responsible and well trained. No be for Osadenis where dem post me oo."

Watch the video below:

Students in tears as corper completes service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that it was an emotional farewell for a corps member as he announced the completion of his service at his place of primary assignment (PPA).

The whole class was heartbroken by the news and broke down in tears, as seen in a touching clip he shared online.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng