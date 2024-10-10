A Nigerian girl has shared a video of her parents who are still lovebirds after many years of marriage

In the video, the couple was seen playing together inside a room with the father exhibiting a funny and goofy attitude

Social media users who came across the video gushed over the couple's long-lasting love for each other after many years

A hilarious video showing the level of affection between a Nigerian couple, married for 35 years, captured the hearts of social media users.

The clip, shared by their daughter, offered a glimpse into the couple's playful and loving relationship.

Couple plays in presence of grown daughter

Posted by @janekelechi3 on TikTok, the video captured the couple's funny and playful side as they posed for photos at home.

The father's carefree demeanour was on full display as he taunted his wife in their home while she clapped back jokingly.

At one point, the mother dragged off the hair tie her husband covered his hair with and tackled him against covering his head like a woman.

"POV: Your parents are still lovebirds after 35 years of marriage. I sha didn't hear word after this," the proud daughter captioned the video.

Reactions trail video of lovely couple

Many TikTok viewers expressed admiration for the couple's enduring love, with some drawing inspiration from their relationship.

Others celebrated the beauty of long-lasting love, emphasising its rarity in today's society.

@The President said:

"Is your dad the owner of one school in Satellite?"

@Zee Aslam said:

"Your father needs to thank mummy for accepting him oooo. She too fine."

@xoxo_prom said:

"And here is one toxic man wen no dey laugh forcing me to accept his proposal. God forbid I'll marry once and marry right."

@Nnenna Vivian said:

"Dis use to b my mom and dad wen I use to live with dam b4 I got married. May my father soul keep resting in peace."

@Obsession said:

"Baby speak the phonenix but true true your father needs to thank her for accepting him. Omo I keep coming back to this video."

@Humphrey said:

“I’ll marry once and marry right”. Many of una wey nor fit stand ordinary argument? Make una carry una prayer point go one side and focus on the video."

@Philomina_chinecherem added:

"That last part na my parents. My daddy will say I brought you out of village my mum will say exactly wat ur mum said."

Watch the video below:

Couple celebrates being together for many years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor celebrated the marriage anniversary of his parents, who have been together for 41 years.

The proud pastor said his parents' marriage rubbished the assertion that married couples can't stay happy forever.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

