It was an emotional farewell for a corps member as he announced the completion of his service at his place of primary assignment (PPA)

The whole class was heartbroken by the news and broke down in tears, as seen in a touching clip he shared online

The corps member's video elicited mixed reactions as netizens shared their students-teacher moments

A male corps member who did his PPA at Vinespring Model International Academy, Ajibade, Moniya, Ibadan, has shared his students' emotional reaction when he informed them of the end of his service to their school.

Taking to TikTok, @zik_pheez shared a clip showing his heartbroken students weeping in the class.

The students shed tears on the corps member's final day at their school. Photo Credit: @zik_pheez

Source: TikTok

Commenting on their reaction, @zik_pheez admitted they got him crying and added that he never felt the importance of teaching like that day.

@zik_pheez expressed delight that he wrote good stories and prayed for the future of his now ex-students. The NYSC member wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"It is never easy to say goodbye. Omo this kids literally got me crying too…

"Never felt the importance of teaching but I do todayI feel good and glad for writing good stories already…I pray almighty Allah be with you guys and grant you knowledge and understanding to live in this world. Thank you Vinespring Model International Academy for giving me the privilege to serve you."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail corps member's PPA video

Shakfit World said:

"Why am I crying anyways I can relate ❤️if I forget something I can never forget one brilliant girl in my class then Ayisat Bolarinwa."

Happiness Mayowa said:

"That why I keep saying I teach in a school for two month; I get attach to my student easily. During my Tp I was crying with the student."

Maris said:

"Who pass out now na em loosenow wey dem wan increase funds…I deh even ves say I don collect 33k twicena composure make me still deh alright."

orevaogheneh said:

"Reminds me of myself in secondary school when that sweet teacher is leaving we will all cry one particular teacher leaving that year cried too with us."

Thrift bags vendor in Abeokuta said:

"This is sweet I con Dey blame myself y I no go d sch wey dem post me go."

Doughnuts in port Harcourt said:

"I showed them love and advice them . Am too soft so I didn’t go to my school that day I was so happy finishing my service I left that same day. Teaching is so emotional."

Students emotional as female corper ends service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a video showing students' emotional reactions as their tutor, who is a corps member, announced she would be leaving them soon.

The heartfelt clip quickly became popular on TikTok. In the video, a student pleaded with her to stay until the 27th, which was their birthday, but the corps member gently explained that she would be leaving by the 13th.

Moved by how much her students would miss her, she assured them that she would return for a visit after her passing out parade.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng