A Nigerian lady broke into tears when her boyfriend arrived at her school with his friends to celebrate her

The lady who had just written her last paper got so emotional as students gathered to watch her get celebrated

The thoughtful boyfriend came in a convoy and blessed her with the sum of N1 million amongst other gifts

A romantic gesture at a Nigerian school left students in awe, as a thoughtful boyfriend pulled out all the stops to celebrate his girlfriend's academic milestone.

The video, shared on TikTok, captured the emotional moment when the boyfriend arrived at her school with friends in a convoy to mark the end of her exams.

Students gather to watch as female graduate signs out Photo credit: @itzpromcy/TikTok.

Graduate in tears as boyfriend celebrates her

The surprise celebration shared by @itzpromcy quickly drew a crowd, with students gathering to witness the grand gesture.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the young lady burst into tears as her boyfriend presented her with an impressive array of gifts.

The generous boyfriend showered his girlfriend with a stunning money bouquet, a huge cheque of N1 million, and various other presents.

The scene erupted into cheers and screams of excitement as students cheered on the visibly moved celebrant.

"Congratulations baby girl," the video's caption read.

Reactions as female graduate gets celebrated

The heartwarming display of love and appreciation melted the hearts of TikTok users who stormed the comments section to react.

@Nwike Ann said:

"The music said it all. Omo This is the full definition of men dey for ur sign out. Congrats Lolo bello Marley."

@mmachidi249 reacted:

"My own man come with plastic flowers and Eve wine."

@TiaNa said:

"This is how people will gather to celebrate me soon."

@Verah:

"Nawa ooo said:

"Even if dem erase my memory, I no fit forget 2024 wetin relationship people do me no nice at all."

@Janet Agwu said:

"It will happen like this and more on my own day,my own car and gifts, Amen."

@piñk goddess said:

"Na my own am waiting for, oh God i want more than this. Congrats my dear."

@De Wise Focus stated:

"Me patiently waiting for Dem finished their own for this 2024 so that I will see who will compete with me on 2025 because that's my year and I will not share it with anybody."

@KĦŲİÑ said:

"Ei de like I cam leave some girls dem for this media ooh Abeg when my time resch make TikTok stil de in existence oh bse ei no go easy."

@Ummiejojo Sani added:

"We don reach 3 billion wei sign out for dis country now. May jobs locate us all. Congratulations."

Watch the video below:

Chubby graduate signs out in grand style

Source: Legit.ng