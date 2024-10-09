Three inspiring stories of ladies who displayed gratitude and filial love by honouring their parents captured the hearts of netizens

The young girls, driven by a deep sense of appreciation and respect, chose unique and thoughtful ways to acknowledge the support of their parents

One of the girls chose to fly her parents over to the United Kingdom to allow them witness her amazing academic milestone

Three beautiful Nigerian ladies recently caught the attention of netizens with their amazing actions towards their parents.

From a tender hug at the family shop to a dream vacation in the UK and a life-changing home renovation, their sweet gestures spoke volumes about gratitude and the importance of honouring family.

Ladies who honoured their parents Photo credit: Prettypin2, helendemzy/ TikTok.

As we delve into these uplifting stories, we are reminded that success is not solely about personal achievement but also about the people who have shaped and supported us along the way.

Legit.ng recounts stories of three ladies who thought it wise to honour their parents.

1. Female graduate honours parents at businessplace

A lovely video recently captured a young Nigerian lady's heartfelt way of showing appreciation to her parents.

Upon graduating from the university, the grateful lady thought it wise to honour her family in an amazing way.

TikTok user @goodgirl_riri shared a clip of her special moment, capturing the pride and joy etched on her parents' faces.

Dressed in her graduation attire, she paid a touching visit to their workplaces, first to her father's shop, then to her mother's restaurant.

Overcome with emotion, she tearfully hugged her doting father, seeking his peculiar signature on her shirt.

The lovely moment was followed by a visit to her mother's eatery, where she similarly expressed her gratitude.

2. Brilliant lady flies parents abroad

A brilliant Nigerian lady's academic achievement in the United Kingdom has earned her accolades on TikTok.

Many months after she arrived in the country, she took another bold step to pursue an MSc in Nursing.

The end of her nursing degree programme was made more special after she achieved a distinction, a major win for her.

In a video, the proud graduate identified as @prettypin2 on TikTok, showed her emotional reunion with her parents, whom she had invited from Nigeria to join her special day.

The overwhelmed student beamed with joy and pride as she hugged her parents and posed with them.

She captioned the video:

"POV: You moved to the UK almost four years ago at 22 to study MSc Cyber security and now you brought your parents in to celebrate a major win with me. (Msc nursing with a distinction) Literally the happiest day of my life. My full squad. Finally the Lord has done it."

3. Lady completes dad's house before marriage

A young Nigerian lady made her family proud after she renovated her father's house.

In 2023, people laughed at her when she made a video using the unplastered house as her background.

She made a new video to show people how she improved the building's exterior by plastering and tiling its walls.

The lady (@helendemzy) also tiled the interior, making the house look classy. She ensured the house was completed before her marriage.

Lady honours dad during graduation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a clip of a Nigerian woman who honoured her dad with her graduation gown by wearing it on him went viral.

The lady appreciated her dad’s efforts to make sure she started and finished her bachelor degree. She added that her dad deserved the degree more than her.

