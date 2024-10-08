A funny video showing two Nigerian ladies playing a game at a public fun centre has sparked mixed reactions online

Netizens dragged one of the ladies who intentionally spoilt her opponent's game when she noticed that she was about to win

Many TikTok users did not find her action funny and they expressed their displeasure in the comments

A game night at a public entertainment centre unexpectedly took a different turn, sparking outrage on social media.

Two Nigerian ladies engaged in a friendly competition, but the fun was short-lived as one player's unsportsmanlike conduct stole the spotlight.

Lady sabotages friend's game Photo credit: @thefunnythq.ca/TikTok, erhui1979/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Lady stops opponent from winning game

Shared by @thefunnthq.ca on TikTok, the video captured the sad moment when one lady intentionally sabotaged her opponent's winning streak.

The game, requiring precision and patience, involved navigating a small table tennis ball through a triangular arrangement of cups.

As the opponent reached the final stage, hoping to emerge victorious, her rival suddenly intervened, removing the ball and placing it on the table.

The perpetrator then fled the scene, leaving her opponent chasing after her and onlookers in dismay.

Reactions as lady sabotages opponent's game

TikTok users swiftly condemned the lady's action, labelling it "unsportsmanlike" and "unfriendly."

Many expressed disappointment, emphasising that such behaviour undermined the spirit of friendly competition.

@Harinola said:

"This is very funny to me but when I enter comment section na another thing I dey see, so it’s not funny to you guys."

@Swt Tanny said:

"That girl na bad friend. She no want your success."

@Scent by Mimi’s Fragrance reacted:

"What she did there is I nor win, you self no go win. Omo avoid this kind friends o forget cruise."

@Aaliyah said:

"I’m afraid I might not take this lightly."

@ego__oyinbo01 commented:

"Why did she do that? I would be very angry, like really took my time, so let me FINISH IT! In all of this tiny things friends do, there’s a truth in it cus why did u interrupt my effort bcus you FAILED!"

@TOMAICE FASHION said:

"You need to be careful of that your friend ibi ere lat nmo ooto oo from play we they take no the truth."

@Grace added:

"This is conclusion that even ur friend won’t be happy when u start succeeding in life."

Watch the video below:

Lady gets betrayed by friend she trusted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady recounted her experience with a friend whom she lent a whopping sum of N7.6 million.

According to her, the friend ghosted her and stopped responding to her messages for about two years.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng