A Nigerian man has narrated how he came across Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro in a Lagos traffic

He said it happened in the Alfred Rewane area of Lagos, and her driver had begged for space, but he declined

However, things took a different turn when Osas suddenly wound down her glass, and his life never remained the same

An X user, @oyatibi, has shared his unexpected moment with actress Osas Ighodaro which transformed his life.

@oyatibi recounted his experience while reacting to a beautiful picture of the Nollywood star on X.

He was blown away by her beauty.

Source: Twitter

@oyatibi said it happened that a driver begged for space in traffic on Alfred Rewane road, but he refused.

Suddenly, the window in the back seat came down and he was blinded by Osas' beauty. Osas pleaded with him for space as well and he claimed his life changed for the better. In his words:

"The day this babe rolled down her windows in traffic to beg for road on Alfred Rewane was the day my life changed for the better.

"Bro. Her driver initially begged, I no gree. Na so back window rolled down and I saw beauty that was blinding.

"All my Ondo stubborness disappeared."

See his tweet below:

Nigerians gush over Osas Ighodaro's beauty

@g_bemmie said:

"Lol.. but Why do you guys find it hard to give people chance especially when they have been indicating. The energy people put into not giving road is funny sometimes."

@royal_bobby24 said:

"You are better, if it was me, I’d come down and stop other cars."

@Chinwe_Dmoney said:

"Bro I would have parked my vehicle and cleared the path all the way to her house."

@zika_fierce said:

"The thing is, you don’t understand how fine this woman is until you see her in real life. The first day I saw her, I was speechless!! God dey create abeg."

@AimThaMachine_ said:

"God know watin e dey do when e create woman. After all the gender wars and battles of misogynistic patriarchy people and feminism misandry people, when the day is dark and the night is cold, bodies will align and fluid will exchange. Boom! Pleasure and Children spring forth."

@japhetho said:

"Bro if na me I will get down from my car and do traffic warden for her.

"Clear road for fine woman."

Osas Ighodaro talks about her Nollywood journey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Osas Ighodaro had talked about her Nollywood journey.

She shared how she returned to Nigeria over 12 years ago to pursue a career in the movie industry and how the journey has been since then.

Some 12 months back, Osas was crowned the best actress in Nigeria and West Africa. During a chat with Legit.ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa, Osas Ighodaro spoke about winning the award and what it meant to her.

