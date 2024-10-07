A pretty Nigerian lady revealed that she tinted her hair with pink dye as she prepared to relocate to Finland

According to her, she decided to do this because she didn’t want to start looking for a saloon when she landed in Finland

Many people who came across the video congratulated the journey and also shared their intention of relocating abroad

A Nigerian lady is celebrating as she finally relocates to Finland.

She shared an exciting video to capture sweet moments before travelling to Finland.

Nigerian lady relocates to finland. Photo: @o_whandey

In the video shared by @o_whandey on TikTok, the lady detailed what she did before heading to Finland.

Lady tints hair and bonds with family

Before heading to Finland, she did activities in Nigeria, including tinting her hair and bonding with her family members.

According to her, she decided to tint her hair because she didn’t want to start looking for a saloon when she landed in Finland

Aside from bonding with family members, she also attended a party and received blessings from her father.

She captioned the video:

“Glory to God.”

Reactions trail lady’s relocation

@Ceecey praise said:

"Congratulations dear."

@Fola Daniel Speaks said:

"Now you know David's Chamber was truly global. We were all just waiting for the full expression of what we carried."

@K A N M I said:

"Congratulations dear... thanking God for our journeys and paths."

@Queen-Zee said:

"Congratulations….. welcome to Finland"

@Sweetkenny said:

"You and this your dance. congratulations baby girl."

