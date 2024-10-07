A pretty Nigerian lady has shared a video from her marriage introduction ceremony on her TikTok page

A Nigerian lady who recently did her marriage introduction revealed how she felt on the event day.

She stated that she was very shy when she was called out to meet her husband-to-be and his family.

The beautiful ceremony was captured in a video shared by @faultless5 on her TikTok page.

In the video, she hugged her husband-to-be and proceeded to greet other guests seated under a canopy.

She also flaunted her ring as she returned to the house.

The lady said:

“I was very shy on my introduction day.”

Watch the video below:

Many react to the lady’s introduction video

@Merit ice, the loner said:

“See as I dey smile like mumu and I never still marry.”

@SWEET LOVE said:

“See as U dey smile and U no get babe oo

@Genteelgp said:

“Mine refused to come out on our introduction day. She ran away.”

@Opara Emmanuel818 said:

“You see, double tapping she carried out on that guy’s head cracked me up. Congratulations.”

@Jovita said:

I want my introduction this way if possible cef my bride price should be paid same day

@OffixialNurzePhil said:

“You shy abi body dey catch you cos how were u able to go round and greet everyone. me, I go just run. Congrats cutie. I’m still hoping for my turn.”

