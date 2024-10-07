A Nigerian lady has bought an iPhone 16 for her sister, who recently graduated from the university

She revealed that it was her sister’s second degree, and she was so proud of her, hence the expensive gift

The beautiful moment when her sister received the new iPhone 16 was captured in a sweet video that has gone viral

Nigerian lady buys iPhone 16 for her sister. Photo: @kuddy_dynasty

Source: TikTok

A video shared by @kuddy__dynasty on TikTok captured the beautiful moment when her sister received the new iPhone 16.

The heartwarming video has since gone viral on TikTok.

The lady said:

"Got my sister iPhone 16 for her graduation.So proud of you Safiya. Second degree bagged. Who dey check am?”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail iPhone 16 gift

@Kuddy dynasty lovers said:

@Congratulations safiya, God bless you more mama, good news everywhere my speedal. safi ya second degree."

@Lola’s Closet said:

"My sister no go see this one ohhh na to Dey accuse me of taking her perfume she sabi."

@Eeesharh04 said:

"Congratulations safiya. kuddy thank you for being an amazing sister to her. God bless and enrich your pocket with more. May Allah reward and grant all your heart desires omaye."

@Celebrity Sugar babe RG said:

"Mk my younger brother no come across this video."

@Rhita'sLabel said:

"If na me cry for don full everywhere."

@osas berry said:

"Congratulations,i tap frm ur blessings the day i go even hold iphone 7 i go do Thanksgiving."

@mirabel said:

"God bless u for making my safiya happy. congratulations my safiya."

@Queen Echwanu Gambo said:

"God bless you abundantly for taking care of your sis."

Source: Legit.ng