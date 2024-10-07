Nigerian Lady Buys iPhone 16 For Her Sister Who Bagged a Second Degree, Sweet Video Trends
- A Nigerian lady has bought an iPhone 16 for her sister, who recently graduated from the university
- She revealed that it was her sister’s second degree, and she was so proud of her, hence the expensive gift
- The beautiful moment when her sister received the new iPhone 16 was captured in a sweet video that has gone viral
A Nigerian lady surprised her sister with a new iPhone 16 after the latter’s graduation.
She revealed that it was her sister’s second degree, and she was so proud of her, hence the expensive gift.
A video shared by @kuddy__dynasty on TikTok captured the beautiful moment when her sister received the new iPhone 16.
The heartwarming video has since gone viral on TikTok.
The lady said:
"Got my sister iPhone 16 for her graduation.So proud of you Safiya. Second degree bagged. Who dey check am?”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail iPhone 16 gift
@Kuddy dynasty lovers said:
@Congratulations safiya, God bless you more mama, good news everywhere my speedal. safi ya second degree."
@Lola’s Closet said:
"My sister no go see this one ohhh na to Dey accuse me of taking her perfume she sabi."
@Eeesharh04 said:
"Congratulations safiya. kuddy thank you for being an amazing sister to her. God bless and enrich your pocket with more. May Allah reward and grant all your heart desires omaye."
@Celebrity Sugar babe RG said:
"Mk my younger brother no come across this video."
@Rhita'sLabel said:
"If na me cry for don full everywhere."
@osas berry said:
"Congratulations,i tap frm ur blessings the day i go even hold iphone 7 i go do Thanksgiving."
@mirabel said:
"God bless u for making my safiya happy. congratulations my safiya."
@Queen Echwanu Gambo said:
"God bless you abundantly for taking care of your sis."
Man buys iPhone 16 for girlfriend
In a related story, a pretty lady received an iPhone 16 and other expensive gifts from her boyfriend, who surprised her.
A video that showed her unwrapping the gifts revealed the moment she saw the iPhone 16 and her sweet reaction.
Many took to the comment session to celebrate the lady's new acquisition, while others prayed for the same.
Source: Legit.ng
