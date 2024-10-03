A young Nigerian man recently celebrated his latest achievement as he acquired a brand new Lexus car

A young Nigerian man is excited about purchasing a brand-new car.

The Lexus car and its beautiful interiors were captured in a video shared on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The beautiful video was shared on TikTok by @raymondtaiwan.

In the video, the young man filmed the car’s exterior before showing off its classy interior.

The video was captioned:

“Congratulations to me.”

Many congratulate man on his new car

People took to the comment section to commend the man on his new car.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Official Queen Kasiemobim said:

"Congratulations and this car won’t take ur life and it’s won’t have any accident. In Jesus name. Amen"

@Lastborn said:

"Congratulations to u… I pray my brother will have his own soon"

@Choco_lee said:

"Congratulations are in order. I love the sight of good things."

@BIG CENDRED said:

"God bless ur new ride bro. If u like use am carry girls."

@Opa Wire said:

"Guys why body dey sweet me say I will buy Benz in this month."

@philipjp504 said:

"Full house money congratulations"

@Chiboy Efe said:

"Congratulations. Lexus or nothing."

Source: Legit.ng