A young Nigerian man who bought a Mercedes Benz car stirred massive reactions on social media

The man took the car to his parent's old-looking house as all his friends, family, and neighbors celebrated

Among the people who congratulated him online were those who suggested he should have built a house first

A young Nigerian man's family and friends rejoiced after he bought a Mercedes Benz.

The man took the car to their house and parked it with all its doors wide open, revealing the nylon-covered seats.

The man's family celebrated his Mercedes Benz. Photo source: @ask_of_orracle_money

Clean Mercedes Benz in Nigeria

Some of his friends sat on the car's rooftop while neighbuors and family gathered around the Benz.

The young man's mother knelt and praised God for her son's achievement. Many people asked why he (@ask_of_orracle_money) did not build a house before getting a multi-million naira car.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mrpatricktv said:

"My guy you for first buy house or build house first car na last last,, imagine this kind car in front of this kind house, well congrats."

Gentuu replied:

"No be 6m dem take dey build house ohh just congratulate am abeg house money go come soon."

ulter said:

"God way bring money for car go bring money for house believe, congratulations."

sabinus said:

"Bro you really try at least made mama proud and look special in the area waiting for your second key ajeh."

Olowo living large said:

"Una don break record for una family na so congratulations."

Dr papichullo said:

"Mum wey suppose arrest him son. mum wey suppose slap him son for filming and exposing himself. mom wey suppose ask kiddo weda money remain to fuel Moto."

pray for green said:

"I also pray for congratulations for myself."

Haloboy said:

"Congratulations but first change gear oil eh get why.......talking from experience."

Source: Legit.ng