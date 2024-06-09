A Nigerian man has blessed his wife with the gift of a car as a push gif after she successfully gave birth to their baby

A video posted on TikTok indicates that the woman gave birth to a baby boy, a development that gladdened the man's heart

The Toyota car is said to be a token of appreciation from the man who is happy that his wife gave him a baby boy first

A Nigerian man has gone the extra mile to make his wife happy after she gave birth to their baby.

The woman was said to have given birth to a baby boy as her first child and this has made her husband happy.

The man gave his wife a Toyota car for giving birth to a baby boy. Photo credit: TikTok/@queengoldie15.

Source: TikTok

As a token of appreciation, the man bought a nice Toyota car as a push gift for his wife after the arrival of their bundle of joy.

The video posted by Queen Goddie is captioned:

"A push gift for giving him a son as first child."

Many congratulatory messages trailed the video as people saw how the car was presented to the new mother.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man buys his wife a car

@Timothy Joy said:

"I'm blessed, and I'm still tapping for more blessings.'

@MI said:

" Some women are just very lucky, God please bless my hubby, congratulations Nne."

@MZ Olly said:

"Congratulations sis. God bless you and your baby. But it was what he put in you that you gave him."

@nicodemusakor said:

"congrats. God wey do your own go do my own."

@ifunanyajuliet1 reacted:

"Congratulations. I tap from this blessings."

@Abena precious reacted:

"I tap for this joy and blessings."

@Queen Esther said:

"Wow! God abeg grant me my heart desires and make me a Happy lady."

Man buys car for his wife

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man, Lucky Nworisara, has stunned netizens after surprising his wife with an expensive Range Rover Velar.

In his post, he praised the woman whom he met online for seeing potential in him and travelling down to Nigeria to meet him.

The proud husband also reiterated his love for his wife and promised to always spoil her with gifts as a way of appreciation.

Source: Legit.ng