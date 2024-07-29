A young lady shared a video of her 72-year-old father purchasing his first new car, capturing the hearts of many

The delighted father was beaming with joy as he signed the paperwork, his smile shining brightly

The daughter explained that it took him a while to afford a new car because he was devoted to providing for his children

A young lady shared the video of her father, who bought his first new car at 72-year-old which captivated people.

The excited father was fully in a state of happiness as he signed the papers of his car, smiling effortlessly.

Father buys car. Photo credit: @kim_german

Source: TikTok

Father buys first new car at 72

The lady indicated that it took a while for her father to be able to own a new one because he was catering for his children. The video was @kim_german.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from father's new car

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mmadzy said:

“He's going to be disappointed when he gets his first repair bill!”

Mckenzie:

“72? He looks great.”

Jenniebuijee:

“72?? what’s his meal plan.”

Lauren & Saul:

“You deserve all the happiness in this world!”

User8394739394:

“What an amazing new first car to buy, good on him.”

Sam baus:

“He looks amazing at 72!! Congrats!”

User83983029388393:

“And thats on ‘its never too late’”

Manual Honda Auctions LLC:

“Hope I am that shape in my 70s, nice ride.”

Lover girl:

“W DAD !!! You’re so lucky to have him, a man that prioritizes & takes care of his family first is the best man / dad you can ever ask for !! God bless him hope he enjoys his new car.”

Kim German:

“Thank you so much! Such a lovely comment.”

Christian:

“I know he’s like most of us. He’s never had anything handed to him. Worked hard to get whatever he’s wanted.”

Patryk_wolinski:

“And thats how real life goes,you have to work hard, educate and when you get this iyou can buy your dream car.”

ThePerfectHoop:

“This is so wholesome.”

AnishaRamakrishna:

“I love this ! Congratulations to him!”

Enzy:

“72?!! He looks sooo good for his age we love that for him!”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man's family and friends rejoiced after he bought a Mercedes Benz.

Man who relocated abroad uses 1st month salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man resident in Canada has bought a Honda Civic car for himself, and he came on TikTok to celebrate.

The car owner, Abwire, posted a video of the Honda Civic using his TikTok account, and his friends and followers joined to celebrate with him.

Abwire revealed to his followers that the money he used to buy the car was his first salary in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng