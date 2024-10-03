A lady was lucky to have met a popular social media philanthropist, Asherkine, who took her on a free shopping spree

During the shopping, the lady was given 30 seconds within which she was asked to pick anything she wanted

The lady who is from Mali dashed around the supermarket, taking many goodies, including a bag of rice and noodles

A lucky lady came across a generous social media influencer, Asherkine, who took her to a supermarket for shopping.

The lady was asked to pick whatever she wanted, but she had a limited time to achieve this - 30 seconds.

The lady also got different foodstuff and a phone from Asherkine. Photo credit: TikTok/@theasherkine.

In a video shared by Asherkine, the lady was seen dashing around the supermarket, picking things she wanted.

Fatima picked cartons of noodles and also carried a bag of rice and other foodstuff she could quickly reach.

When the cost of the items she picked was calculated, it amounted to over N245,000.

The lady who said she was from Mali disclosed that her phone's screen was bad and Asherkine gave her money to repair it.

Also, it was a huge surprise for the lady when she was taken to a phone store where a new phone was given to her.

Reactions as Asherkine takes lady on free shopping

@SADUSER said:

"Asherkine please come to Ghana. Hunger won kill me here."

@_riya2012 said:

"Be like Fatima no no how much Dem dey sell one bag of rice. She say 100k for everything."

@Sporty Queen said:

"Person, just commot go buy water God said my daughter, lemme locate you through one of my servants, Asherkine ."

@Miracle said:

"I was just smiling all through the video."

@SAPEL 001 said:

"ASHERKINE I swear if you no come ENUGU for Nsukka Isiakpu I go swear for you too."

Another lady rejoices during free shopping

In a related story, a Nigerian woman was lucky when she was picked to take part in a 30-second free shopping spree at a supermarket.

When Oluchi commenced her shopping, she concentrated on food items such as rice and vegetable oil.

She picked at least two big bags of rice and another smaller one and added a blender before her time was up.

