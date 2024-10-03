A Nigerian lady is full of praise and appreciation for her brother who takes time to care for his siblings

The members of the family are in one WhatsApp group in which the man told them to drop their account numbers

The happy lady said his brother never fails to send monthly allowance to everyone in the family

A man has been publicly praised by his sister because of how he cares for his siblings.

According to the lady, her brother is so caring that he always sends them money every month.

The lady said her brother always cares for them. Photo credit: TikTok/@ptty_oma.

In a post she made on TikTok, the lady, @ptty_oma said her brother always remembers to send them monthly allowance.

She shared a message her brother sent in their Whatsapp group, asking them to reconfirm their bank account details so he could send them an allowance for the month.

She said:

"Monthly allowance The fact that he doesn't fail to send it every month. There's Something abt this boy mehn God bless him and my man for me."

The post currently has more than 1000 comments as netizens share their own family experiences.

Reactions as man places his siblings on monthly allowance

@1235 said:

":May God keep providing for him."

@_Keji said:

"Where una dey see all this brother….my brother no dey pick my call oooo….and the werey get money like mad."

@bett001 said:

"My brother own na to Dey tell me bad things wey him hear about me."

@marvelous_john3 said:

"My brother own na to Dey pack all the polo wey my babe Dey buy for me."

@just_oluwasheun said:

"Shey your mama fit adopt me? Abeg help me ask her."

