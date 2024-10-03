A Nigerian lady made a TikTok post to show people the numerous messages she has been receiving from her younger brother

The boy sends messages to his elder sister, always asking for one financial assistance or the other, chief of them being data subscription

Many reactions trailed the post as many social media users related to the messages, noting that younger siblings are the same

A lady on TikTok disclosed how her younger brother pressures her for money to settle his personal problems.

The young boy has always sent WhatsApp messages to his elder sister each time he needs money.

The lady's brother was asking for data subscription. Photo credit: TikTok/@nuella_perry.

In a post she made, the lady, Nuella showed netizens screenshots of the texts she got from the young boy.

Chief among the things the boy asks for is money to buy data subscription for his phone.

He is always out of data subscription and each time it happens, he runs to his elder sister for assistance.

He said in one of the messages:

"Sister Emmaunella, good afternoon. Due to sudden settlement, can this be the right and appointed time to ask you for data? Because I really don't have money to buy data. Since the time you told me to calm down, I have not have the chance to buy data for my self. And even at that, I really know that's not what at at hand but can I have the privilege to ask you or I can say "BEG" you for data and please don't be offended. Yours sincerely, Your lovely bro."

Reactions as boy pesters his sister for assistance

@sammy_0063 said:

"Bruhh wrote a formal letter to ask for data."

BrøwñyBerry said:

"He even say due to sudden settlement Kai this boy."

@NorthKid said:

"He has used all his begging skills and tactics. Next time he should just type “Data please."

Lady reacts to note written by her sister

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady said she was helping her younger sister arrange her bags and she found something interesting.

The lady showed a handwritten note containing some of the things her sister wished to have at the time she wrote it.

She was surprised by the list and she revealed her sister was the lastborn of the house and that she is currently 18 years old.

